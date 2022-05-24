ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Bergen Tech over Morristown - North 1, Group 4 softball semifinals recap

By Matt Bove
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Riley Sobel pitched a two-hitter with 15 strikeouts and one walk for top-seeded Bergen Tech over 13th-seeded Morristown in the semifinals of the...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Sports
Morristown, NJ
Education
Morristown, NJ
Sports
City
Teterboro, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Education
City
Livingston, NJ
City
Morristown, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Bergen Tech#Morristown North 1#The North 1#Group 4 Tournament#Passaic Tech#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

No. 6 Delbarton finishes off No. 1 Don Bosco in suspended Non-Public A boys lacrosse semi

The storm that hit Saturday stopped the game for the day, but it could not keep Delbarton from knocking the No. 1 team in the NJ.com Top 20 out of the state tournament. Sixth-ranked Delbarton, seeded fourth, held on to beat No. 1-ranked and top-seeded Don Bosco Prep, 11-3, in the NJSIAA Non-Public A semifinals in a game that was completed Sunday after severe weather forced its suspension Saturday.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NJ.com

N.J. prep star, Villanova commit Mark Armstrong makes first cut for USA U18 National Team

Mark Armstrong has big goals for his final summer before entering college. The 18-year-old Saint Peter’s Prep point guard and Villanova commit made the first cut Saturday for the USA U18 National Team, and now hopes to make the final 12-man roster that will compete at the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Tijuana, Mexico, from June 6-12. The final roster will be announced early next week before the team begins group play June 6 vs. the Dominican Republic.
BASKETBALL
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
196K+
Followers
110K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy