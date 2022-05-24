Bergen Tech over Morristown - North 1, Group 4 softball semifinals recap
Riley Sobel pitched a two-hitter with 15 strikeouts and one walk for top-seeded Bergen Tech over 13th-seeded Morristown in the semifinals of the...www.nj.com
Riley Sobel pitched a two-hitter with 15 strikeouts and one walk for top-seeded Bergen Tech over 13th-seeded Morristown in the semifinals of the...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0