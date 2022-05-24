La Salle’s Williams tops Dessel in girls golf state title

This week’s broadcast of Eye on Travel is from the Preserve Sporting Club & Residences in Richmond, Rhode Island, an amazing 3,500-acre destination. I have a very full show, plus all the important travel updates for this Memorial Day weekend — from the state of high gas prices and airfares (and what you can do about it), including commentary on why the horrendous shootings in Uvalde, Texas is also a travel story, and what can motivate us to concrete action. Travel insurance is still Topic A, and then there’s medical evacuation and repatriation coverage. I get an update from John Gobbels, Vice President and COO of Medjet. Paul Mihailides, Founder of The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences, on the reasons he built the Preserve and what it means to the community, and how he can responsibly redefine hospitality. I’m also joined by Eliza Reid, First Lady of Iceland, to discuss her new book, Secrets of the Sprakkar — a fascinating look at Iceland’s extraordinary women and closing the gender gap around the world. And Gary Leff (ViewFromtheWing.com) with a much needed positive note: he shares a heartwarming story of an airplane maintenance worker who went above and beyond. All this and more on this edition of Eye on Travel coming from the Preserve Sporting Club & Residences in Richmond, Rhode Island.

RICHMOND, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO