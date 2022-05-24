La Salle’s Williams tops Dessel in girls golf state title
WARWICK (WPRI) – La Salle freshman Olivia Williams took home the RIIL golf state championship on Tuesday, beating Barrington’s Lily Dessel by two strokes.
“Pretty early in the round I thought I was in it,” said Williams. “But you always have to, because there’s a lot of good girls someone else can always do good so you got to stay focused, and I knew if I played really good I could end up doing pretty well.”
Watch the video above for the full highlights.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.
Comments / 0