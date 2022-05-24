ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Area surrounding Sterling neighborhood undergoes changes; residents forced out

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iBcjg_0fp8svYN00

CHARLOTTE — City officials say a property transaction is to blame for the residents being forced out of the Sterling community. In a letter read by Mecklenburg County Chairman George Dunlap, Mayor Vi Lyles said the transaction is not directly related to a rezoning petition.

[PAST COVERAGE: Community offers help for residents forced out of south Charlotte property]

But Charlotte City Council has approved other projects nearby including the Blu South Townhome project, which is located next to the neighborhood.

Blu South is also connected to River Investment Properties -- the new property owner that is telling people they must leave.

[Community Resources: Affordable Housing]

Over the past two years, there have also been minor zoning changes in the neighborhood. Some of the changes allow for denser development to be built.

[PAST COVERAGE: Residents scramble to find new place to live after notice to vacate from new landlord]

On the east side of China Grove Church Road, there’s another minor change that is pending before the council that is industrial-related for truck storage.

In the video at the top of this webpage, government reporter Joe Bruno explores how surrounding areas in the Sterling community have changed, leading to this situation.

New information on company forcing residents to vacate homes

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
FOX8 News

Over 2,000 without power in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — There is a massive power outage affecting the City of Thomasville on Saturday. 2,448 people in the Thomasville area are currently without power, according to Duke Energy. The outage is not only affecting homes but also traffic signals in the area. Thomasville Fire & Rescue is urging people to treat lights […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
WCNC

Ella Scarborough funeral plans announced

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough will be laid to rest Wednesday. Scarborough's family will hold a visitation at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, where Scarborough was a member, on Wednesday, June 1. The 75-year-old commissioner, who was also the first African American woman elected to Charlotte City Council in 1987, died Thursday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
WSOC Charlotte

For-rent residential development planned in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A prominent development firm in Charlotte and its joint-venture partner have snapped up land for their next build-to-rent community here. Crescent Communities and Pretium announced via press release Wednesday that they have closed on land in west Charlotte for Harmon Five Points. [ALSO READ: Local company funnels...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Medical debt taken from paychecks and tax refunds

Speed Street, which is no longer in Uptown, kicked off Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki said having safety protocols, practicing them, and re-evaluating them is an ongoing effort. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The man was first arrested in 2010 and had just...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vi Lyles
WSOC Charlotte

Modern home in Myers park was county’s priciest home sale last month at $5.7M

CHARLOTTE — A newly built, modern abode in Myers Park held the highest sale price last month in Mecklenburg County, trading for $5.65 million in late April. The 7,072-square-foot home has six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. It was designed for entertaining, with an open floor plan and smart-home features incorporated throughout the home. It also includes 20-foot-tall, electronic glass doors in the great room that open to the pool and outdoor sitting area, according to its listing details.
WCNC

NC homeowner pandemic program slow to pay out of the gates

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new pandemic program offering financial help to homeowners is delivering an average of $13,500 to families in need, but four months in, those dollars are taking longer than expected to arrive. The NC Homeowner Assistance Fund has approved roughly 1,800 applications since opening the program...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#New Place#Charlotte City Council#East Side#China Grove Church Road
WBTV

Strong storms damage 150-year-old church in Statesville

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Powerful storms that swept through the area Thursday caused damage up in Iredell County, prompting school officials to implement a one-hour delay for students and staff on Friday. In Statesville, a church that is over 150 years old had part of its roof torn off.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WSOC Charlotte

Made-to-order cupcake shop Swirl to add a South End location

CHARLOTTE — Swirl has snapped up a prime space in Charlotte’s South End — and it’s not stopping there. The made-to-order cupcake business will open a 1,250-square-foot shop at Bradham at New Bern later this year, says Curtis Stone. He and wife Ella are behind Swirl,...
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Person killed, officer wounded in NC shooting

KING, N.C. — Police shot and killed a person who wounded an officer during a traffic stop in North Carolina early Sunday, according to a police official. Jordan Boyette, the police chief in King, North Carolina, said the wounded officer was grazed in the head by a bullet and is expected to fully recover.
KING, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
92K+
Followers
103K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy