Area surrounding Sterling neighborhood undergoes changes; residents forced out

CHARLOTTE — City officials say a property transaction is to blame for the residents being forced out of the Sterling community. In a letter read by Mecklenburg County Chairman George Dunlap, Mayor Vi Lyles said the transaction is not directly related to a rezoning petition.

But Charlotte City Council has approved other projects nearby including the Blu South Townhome project, which is located next to the neighborhood.

Blu South is also connected to River Investment Properties -- the new property owner that is telling people they must leave.

Over the past two years, there have also been minor zoning changes in the neighborhood. Some of the changes allow for denser development to be built.

On the east side of China Grove Church Road, there’s another minor change that is pending before the council that is industrial-related for truck storage.

In the video at the top of this webpage, government reporter Joe Bruno explores how surrounding areas in the Sterling community have changed, leading to this situation.

