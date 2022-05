OXFORD, Mich. – Recent Oxford High School graduate and Oxford Cup winner Hannah Gibbons designed a shirt to show Oxford’s unending love and support for Uvalde. With the great response garnered from all those who have seen it, Gibbons is offering the shirt and sweatshirts for sale, with all proceeds going to benefit the staff and students of Robb Elementary School in Texas.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO