Joplin, MO

Local artist brings historic Murphysburg to life

By Andre Louque
 5 days ago
JOPLIN, Mo. – To celebrate Historic Preservation Month, Historic Murphysburg Preservation Inc. commissioned a local artist to illustrate the Murphysburg Historic District.

Organizers chose Paula Giltner to create the artwork, and Patti Shade created the key on the back of the promotional material.

According to the HMP, those interested in the artwork could receive a signed copy by Giltner today, May 24th.

The artwork shows how the historic district would have looked when Joplin began booming as a mining town in the late 1800s.

Officials say they intend to use the artwork to promote heritage tourism.

To find out more, click here.

