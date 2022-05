LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Department of Natural Resources reminds everyone to check the DNR website before finding out if there is an advisory. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources monitors two beaches at the Lake of the Ozarks. One at Grand Glaize Marina is considered safe to swim, but one near Brumley has an advisory. It means more bacteria in the water than there should be.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO