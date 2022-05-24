ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Romain Grosjean’s journey to Indy 500 Fastest Rookie honor

By Alexa Ross
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rn4dJ_0fp8s9i600

SPEEDWAY — Seven rookies were celebrated ahead of the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on Tuesday, and longtime Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean earned Fastest Rookie Honors.

Grosjean, who has 179 starts with F1, will begin the race ninth. Sunday’s qualifying run was only his third time racing on an oval.

“I’m very much a rookie,” said Grosjean. “I’m learning, but starting to enjoy it.”

Despite not getting into the Fast 6, Grosjean has been pleased working with his Andretti Autosport crew. The decision to become a full-time IndyCar driver was a no brainer. After ten podiums and not winning an F1 championship, he searched for another option.

“I wanted something new. I looked at which championship would be the most fun to drive, with fast cars, where I could win,” said Grosjean. “Indy came above the rest. I fell in love with it.”

Adding the Greatest Spectacle in Racing to his enormous resume is just the cherry on top of his first season driving ovals.

“It’s the best test in the world for your patience. You have to let the opportunities come to you.”

A win on Sunday for the Swiss-Frenchman would make him the first rookie to win the race since Alexander Rossi kissed the bricks in 2016.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

“Al Unser Jr: A Checkered Past”

Al Unser Jr. is a familiar name when it comes to the Indianapolis 500. As his career progressed, he won two Indy 500 victories along with a pair of IndyCar championships. In addition, Unser was not just a winning driver—he also possessed a boisterous and lovable personality. Al Unsure Jr. joins the show live to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Speedway, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
FOX59

Metro police on scene of a deadly shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a deadly shooting incident on the city’s far northeast side. Police were called to the 10100 block of Tinton Court shortly before 2 a.m. Friday. They found a male victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene. This is a developing […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romain Grosjean
Person
Alexander Rossi
FOX59

Muncie woman convicted of jailhouse drug dealing death

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie Woman faces up to 60 years in prison after being convicted of dealing heroin inside the Delaware County Jail, resulting in an inmate’s death. The Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office said Mya Moody was convicted of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death Thursday. The conviction comes after a 2021 […]
MUNCIE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy 500#Rookies#Indianapolis 500#F1#Indycar#The Swiss Frenchman#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 59
FOX59

Gov. Holcomb preparing inflation relief plan

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb says he’s in talks with legislative leaders about offering Hoosiers “inflation relief.” Earlier this week, Holcomb said he expects to present a plan to lawmakers in early June after he reviews the state’s May revenue report. But, Holcomb added, that plan won’t include suspending Indiana’s 56-cent gas tax – a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Worker killed as storm sweeps through Lebanon construction site

LEBANON, Ind. – A construction worker died as a storm swept through Lebanon Wednesday night. According to the Lebanon Fire Department, 911 dispatchers received a call around 6:15 p.m. that a person had fallen at a worksite in the 900 block of Edwards Drive. The Lebanon Police Department, Lebanon Fire Department and Boone County EMS […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

Indiana State Police ask for help identifying bank robber

AUBURN, Ind. — Indiana State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robber who walked into a northern Indiana bank and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. According to state police, the robbery occurred Thursday at around 10: 13 p.m. at a Farmers & Merchant Bank located at 403 Erie […]
AUBURN, IN
FOX59

Woman dies after re-entering apartment during fire

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a woman died in an apartment fire Sunday morning. The Indianapolis Fire Department said crews responded to the 900 block of North Pennsylvania Street just after 5 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a six-story apartment structure with heavy smoke on the 4th floor. Shortly after crews […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 killed in motorcycle crash in Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS – A man has died after a motorcycle crash late Friday night on Indy’s southeast side in Fountain Square. IMPD officers were called to the 2100 block of Fletcher Avenue near the intersection of Harlan Street and Fletcher Avenue just after 11:45 p.m. According to IMPD, the man was traveling southbound on Harlan Street […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy