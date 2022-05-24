ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

What are the worst school shootings in modern US history?

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46uyzp_0fp8rD7Y00

Here are the worst school shootings in U.S. history:

1. Bath School: On May 18, 1927, a school board treasurer, Andrew Kehoe, killed 38 elementary school students and six adults at the Bath Township, Michigan, elementary school when he set off an explosion. Kehoe killed his wife and firebombed his farm, and then killed himself by detonating a final device in his truck.

2. Virginia Tech: Seung-Hui Cho opened fire on students at the Virginia Polytechnic Institute in Blacksburg, Virginia. Cho killed 32 people and injured 17. The shooting took place on April 16, 2007. Cho died by suicide.

3. Sandy Hook Elementary School: On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Peter Lanza, after killing his mother, went to the school in Newtown, Connecticut, and started firing. He killed 26 children and adults. Lanza died by suicide.

4. Robb Elementary School: What is known at this time is that an 18-year-old suspect entered the school and shot various students and teachers on May 24, 2022. The shooter was killed, likely by police. He killed 21 people — 19 students and two adults.

5. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School: Seventeen people were killed in a school shooting on Valentine’s Day 2018 in Parkland, Florida. The alleged shooter, Nikolas Cruz, 19, was taken into custody after the shooting.

6. University of Texas Tower: Charles Whitman, an ex-Marine sharpshooter, climbed a tower at the University of Texas and began shooting people on the campus on Aug. 1, 1966. He killed 14 and wounded 31.

7. Columbine High School: Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold killed 13 people and injured 24 before killing themselves on April 20, 1999, in Columbine, Colorado.

8. Red Lake Indian Reservation: On March 21, 2005, Jeffrey Weise killed seven people at Red Lake Senior High School in Red Lake, Minnesota.

9. Umpqua Community College: Christopher Harper-Mercer killed nine people at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, on Oct. 1, 2015.

10. Oikos University Shooting: One L. Goh killed seven students at the Korean Christian College at Oikos University in Oakland, California on April 2, 2012.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

School safety bill set to pass soon in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - As more details about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas come to light, a school safety bill is sitting on the desk of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waiting to be signed. "Whenever we have an event like this, we still have so much farther to go." House...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida Law Enforcement Officials Reassure Parents On Potential School Shooter Threat

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two sheriffs from Florida are speaking out, letting parents know that in Polk and Volusia County, their departments will act immediately to stop any shooter before they ever get near students. Both statements come after officials in Uvalde, Texas detailed the mistakes they made during the elementary school shooting on Tuesday. The biggest one, the police waiting for over an hour before going inside to stop the shooter, as students and a teacher repeatedly called 911 begging for help. “Of course, it was not the right decision it was the wrong decision, period. There was no excuse for that,” said Steven...
MIAMI, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida sheriffs want to bolster School Guardian Program following Texas mass shooting

ORMAND BEACH, Fla. - The tragedy at Robb Elementary school in Ulvade, Texas is having law enforcement across the country take another look at their safety measures. In Florida, the 2018 Parkland School Shooting led to the creation of two new initiatives, the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program, and the "red flag" laws. Now, four years later, two sheriffs don’t want to see the support for those safety measures wane.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Oakland, FL
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Orlando, FL
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
South Florida Sun Sentinel

More March for Our Lives events are planned in Florida. More than 100 are scheduled across US.

Organizers for March for Our Lives on Thursday announced additional demonstrations across Florida, bringing the number of planned events to six in the state so far. In addition to marches in Parkland, Miami and Orlando, the newly announced events will be in the cities of Melbourne, St. Petersburg and Gainesville. The events are in response to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvdale, ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Kehoe
10NEWS

'Pressed pills' are a problem for college students, say experts

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There's a warning for college students ahead of summer break: The Drug Enforcement Administration is seeing more counterfeit pills circulating. Earlier this month as part of our 10 Investigates Special "Overdosed," we showed you how nearly three people die every day in the Tampa Bay area from an overdose. Fentanyl is major part of the problem.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#Columbine High School#Suicide#Violent Crime#Bath School On#Robb Elementary School#University Of Texas Tower#The University Of Texas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
93K+
Followers
105K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy