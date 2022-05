LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in Ingham County are about to see what $80 million of infrastructure looks like as two miles of I-496 receive an upgrade. Work is scheduled to begin next week on the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) improvements to I-496 in Ingham County. It’s part of the state’s Rebuilding Michigan program, which aims to rebuild the highways and bridges that are critical to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy targets fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state’s infrastructure.

