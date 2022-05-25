ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearly 12% of Maine renters are behind on rent, Census survey shows

By Dan Lampariello
WGME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATEWIDE (WGME) -- Nearly 12 percent of renters in Maine say they are one or more months behind in their rent payments, according to a new survey from the U.S. Census Bureau....

wgme.com

mainepublic.org

Families experiencing homelessness being displaced by hotels in three Maine Counties

Families experiencing homelessness are facing displacement from hotels in three Maine counties after the state changed its rental relief program this week. MaineHousing put a cap on reimbursement rates for hotel rooms and reduced the length of time someone can receive benefits from 18 months to 12 in an effort stretch funding.
WMTW

Mills administration outlines plan to house more homeless and asylum seekers

The Mills administration is outlining a new plan to house members of the homeless community and asylum seekers settling in Maine. Greg Payne, a senior housing advisor to Gov. Janet Mills, described the plan in two parts; a temporary shelter for homeless individuals currently living in hotels and new rental assistance for asylum seekers.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Can Maine parents bring baby formula back from Canada?

WOODSTOCK, NB — As the U.S. flies in baby formula from Europe amid a crippling shortage, parents across Maine still struggle to find formula for their infants. The shortage might have some Maine parents looking to their northern neighbor and wondering if they can drive over the border, buy it there, and bring baby formula back from Canada.
MAINE STATE
wgan.com

Maine plans to open new shelter for displaced asylum seekers

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) The state of Maine plans to fund a temporary emergency shelter and renovated housing units in Portland, South Portland and Brunswick for asylum seekers, an adviser to the governor said. Senior Housing Adviser Greg Payne disclosed the plan as South Portland on Wednesday joined Portland in announcing...
WPFO

Mainers kept homes at unsafe temperatures at the nation's highest rate

(BDN) -- Maine residents kept their homes at unsafe temperatures more than those in any other U.S. state over the past year, according to a census survey. Around 8.3 percent of Maine households responded to a recent survey by saying they had kept homes at a temperature that felt unsafe or unhealthy almost every month over the past year. That represents close to 100,000 people. Only Delaware and Idaho had similar rates.
MAINE STATE
