For April and about half of May, the Yankees were merrily chugging along, seemingly free of the injury bug that has frequently plagued them in seasons past. That was never going to last forever, but the injuries certainly came in a bunch — Giancarlo Stanton, Jonathan Loáisiga, and Aroldis Chapman are on the injured list, and DJ LeMahieu is resting a sore wrist on the bench. All of them were expected to be big contributors to the team, and Stanton and LeMahieu were living up to that. The lineup and the bullpen look a lot less stalwart in a hurry.

2 DAYS AGO