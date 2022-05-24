This Kansas town has been named a best historic small town finalist

ABILENE ( KSNT ) – The Kansas town of Abilene is a finalist for a nationwide poll to determine the best historic small town in the U.S.

The poll, hosted by USA Today’s 2022 Readers’ Choice, will be open until Monday, June 6 at 10:59 a.m. Abilene has been in the running for being named best historic small town for four years in a row according to Abilene’s Convention and Visitors Bureau Director, Julie Roller-Weeks.

“Thank you to the tourism attractions, businesses, residents, employees, volunteers, and leaders who help make Abilene the best historic small town,” Roller-Weeks said. “Receiving this recognition four years in a row is extra special and recognizes our efforts to market Abilene as a destination.”

Abilene stands in the top spot for the contest and is currently the only town in Kansas and the Midwest to be featured in USA Today’s poll. For a town to have qualified for the poll, it needs to have a small population, fewer than 35,000 people, and have a lot of historical connections.

“Please encourage your friends, family, employees, customers, and visitors to vote daily,” Roller-Weeks said. “We need your help to win.”

To vote in the poll, click here.

