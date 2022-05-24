ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, KS

This Kansas town has been named a best historic small town finalist

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uhpbX_0fp8oQxS00

ABILENE ( KSNT ) – The Kansas town of Abilene is a finalist for a nationwide poll to determine the best historic small town in the U.S.

The poll, hosted by USA Today’s 2022 Readers’ Choice, will be open until Monday, June 6 at 10:59 a.m. Abilene has been in the running for being named best historic small town for four years in a row according to Abilene’s Convention and Visitors Bureau Director, Julie Roller-Weeks.

New CEO named for University of Kansas Health System

“Thank you to the tourism attractions, businesses, residents, employees, volunteers, and leaders who help make Abilene the best historic small town,” Roller-Weeks said. “Receiving this recognition four years in a row is extra special and recognizes our efforts to market Abilene as a destination.”

Abilene stands in the top spot for the contest and is currently the only town in Kansas and the Midwest to be featured in USA Today’s poll. For a town to have qualified for the poll, it needs to have a small population, fewer than 35,000 people, and have a lot of historical connections.

Abilene receives grant to make world’s largest belt buckle

“Please encourage your friends, family, employees, customers, and visitors to vote daily,” Roller-Weeks said. “We need your help to win.”

To vote in the poll, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Popular Topeka food truck thriving despite pandemic challenges

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The owners of Poppin Squeeze food truck, Aaron and Lauren Parrish joined 27 News Friday to discuss their history in the food truck business and upcoming events. Poppin Squeeze began as a hot dog cart in 2010 but transitioned to selling kettle corn and lemonade at local events. The coronavirus pandemic slowed […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Abilene, KS
Sports
City
Abilene, KS
Abilene, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Sports
KSNT News

Topeka’s Porubsky’s deli honored on floor of US Senate

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Kansas deli was honored in Washington, D.C. on the floor of the U.S. Senate this week after serving Topeka for 75 years. After decades of serving cold plates and hot pickles, Porubsky’s Deli in Topeka closed up shop quietly, according to the family. Charles Sr. and Lydia Porubsky established Porubsky’s Deli […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Events happening this Memorial Day weekend around Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With gas prices twice as high as last year, many wonder how they can spend their Memorial Day weekend without spending too much money on travel. Here are some events happening in and around Wichita for Memorial Day weekend: Saturday, May 28 For all ages: Memorial Day Weekend Backyard BBQ Where: […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas students win awards in national renewable energy design and construction competition

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The National KidWind Challenge was held in San Antonio, Texas, last week. The KidWind Challenge is KidWind’s flagship renewable energy design and construction student competition. Each team met this year’s extra challenging competition elements with enthusiasm, determination, and out of the box thinking! Like usual, teams tested their turbine in each […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Best#Volunteers#Usa Today#2022 Readers Choice
KSNT News

Memorial Day Weekend 2022, events in and around Topeka

(KSNT) – Several cemeteries and organizations across our viewing area are holding services this weekend for Memorial Day. Saturday, May 28, 2022 At 9 a.m. Saturday, May 28, the Sons of Union Veterans will have its annual commemoration at the Historic Topeka Cemetary at 1601 SE 10th Avenue, Topeka, in the Civil War section, which is […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan Discovery Center reveals the “Prairie Playscape”

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Discovery Center unveiled the new Prairie Playscape on Friday, May 27. The Discovery Center celebrated the completion of its project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The second floor of the Discovery Center was completely renovated to become an interactive, hands-on exhibit meant to enhance kids’ connection to the Flint Hills.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

Kansas county on ‘high’ COVID alert ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The latest coronavirus data has some states on high alert heading into Memorial Day weekend. But, in Kansas, most counties are experiencing low transmission levels according to CDC “COVID-19 Community Levels” data. As of Thursday, only Lyon County is experiencing “high” levels of spread. Dr. Clif Jones, an Infectious Disease Specialist […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Agriculture Online

Northern Kansas land sale averages $3,500 per acre

In my part of north central Kansas, farmland does not sell very often. And when it does, there is plenty of competition. Therefore, I was torn when two tracts totaling nearly 200 acres near Randall, Kansas in Jewell County sold May 25. This land is personal. Tract 1, 160 acres...
RANDALL, KS
KSNT News

Topeka CBD shop reopens with Delta-8 products back up

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka CBD shop is once again selling Delta-8 edibles. Just one month after multiple Topeka CBD shops were raided by law enforcement, the Sacred Leaf CBD has Delta-8 products back on its shelves. The CBD community claimed there was a grey area with what’s legal and illegal to sell. The grey […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Area Catbackers Club meet at Evergy Plaza

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Catbackers Club held their annual Catbackers tour Thursday evening at Evergy Plaza in the downtown area. K-State Basketball coach Jerome Tang was available to meet and take photos with, as well as the National Champions Classy Cats dance team and the voice of the wildcats, Wyatt Thompson as Emcee. There […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN.com

Biggest cities in Kansas 150 years ago

After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around 600,000, but some claim as many as 750,000 individuals died throughout the conflict.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KSNT News

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy