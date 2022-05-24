ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Graham Nash revisits old songs; Surgeon general on nation's health worker shortage

By Public Editor
NPR
 6 days ago

Singer-songwriter Graham Nash of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young fame goes back half a century. His...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller Dead at 29

Master P is mourning the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller. The 52-year-old rapper took to social media Sunday night to announce his 29-year-old daughter had passed away. "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," Master P wrote on Instagram. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivek Murthy
Person
Graham Nash
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Remove Headscarf for Friends of Boyfriend

Should anyone ever be pressured to remove clothing if they’re not comfortable?. Visibly Muslim women receive routine and regular harassment in US society due to their appearance. 69% of Muslim women who wear headscarves have reported that they have experienced religious discrimination, compared to 26% of other women in the population.
NPR

A drug for HIV appears to reverse a type of memory loss in mice

An HIV drug — known as maraviroc — may have another, unexpected, use. The medication appears to restore a type of memory that allows us to link an event, like a wedding, with the people we saw there, a team reports in this week's issue of the journal Nature.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surgeon General#Stills Nash Young
NPR

What NPR critics are watching, reading and listening to this weekend

This week, Kourtney Kardashian got married, a small group of workers at Activision Blizzard unionized and the summer movie season kicked off with the Belcher family. Here's what NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour crew was paying attention to — and what you should check out this weekend. Still Processing,...
MOVIES
NPR

The Honey Pot's Beatrice Dixon addresses social media backlash

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Bea Dixon, founder of The Honey Pot, about consumer concerns around ingredient changes in their feminine care products. Earlier this month, a Black-owned company that makes feminine hygiene products faced a backlash online that seemed to come in large part from Black women who loved the brand. The company known as The Honey Pot markets its products as, quote, "natural." To some customers, that was part of the appeal, plus the fact that it's a Black-owned business. But when they noticed an unannounced ingredient change to a product, a rumor started online that The Honey Pot was no longer Black-owned, with some consumers complaining about Black-owned companies that, quote, "sell out."
HEALTH
NPR

Biden mourns with community in Uvalde visit

For the second time in as many weeks, the president is visiting a community that's been shattered by a mass shooting. After his visit to Buffalo less than two weeks ago, President Biden is in Uvalde today. His visit comes as the Justice Department today confirmed they'll be conducting a review of the law enforcement response to the shooting and making those findings public. Stella Chavez with member station KERA is reporting from there. Welcome, Stella.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NPR

Zoe Sadler used to eat only cheese and onion flavored potato chip sandwiches

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. We've all dealt with picky eaters in our lives, but Zoe Sadler of England is pickier than most. For 23 years, she only ate cheese and onion flavored potato chip sandwiches. Zoe figured it was time for a real meal, so she tried hypnotherapy, and it worked. Now she's a fan of strawberries and says she's looking forward to trying curry and lots of other different foods. Zoe's getting married next March and wants to enjoy a great meal at the reception. It's MORNING EDITION.
CELEBRITIES
NPR

3 people share how they lived through the pandemic with a serious mental illness

More than one in 20 Americans struggled with serious mental illness before the pandemic dealt a blow to the world's mental health. How have these people have fared?. More than 1 in 20 Americans struggle with serious mental illness, things like bipolar disorder or severe depression with psychosis. And then came the pandemic and the blow that dealt to the world's mental health. NPR's Yuki Noguchi is looking into how these people have fared. Hi, Yuki.
MENTAL HEALTH
NPR

Jorge Drexler's 'Tinta y Tiempo' navigates connection during social isolation

JORGE DREXLER: (Singing in Spanish). SIMON: He's been writing and performing songs for more than 30 years, with seven Latin Grammys and one Academy Award to his name. And his latest album, "Tinta Y Tiempo" navigates the complexities of touch and connection after so much time of social isolation. Jorge Drexler joins us now from his home in Madrid. Thanks so much for being with us.
MUSIC
NPR

Sunday Puzzle: No, not that f-word

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two words starting with F. Think of a third word starting with F that can follow my first one and precede my second one, in each case to complete a compound word or a familiar two-word phrase. Ex. First Farm --> FAMILY [First...
TV & VIDEOS
NPR

The financial reality of touring indie musicians

After two long years of the COVID pandemic, summer music festivals are back on. Fans are thrilled to have them back, and there have already been some standout performances that have generated a lot of excitement. Looking at you, Harry Styles. But it turns out for a lot of musicians, maybe even most, the decision to play at festivals can be complicated. For up and coming artists, playing at a festival can involve a lot more than just a performance, and the costs don't always add up. Our own Michel Martin spoke with Zach Schonfeld about this. He recently wrote a piece for Stereogum titled, "Why Are Musicians Expected To Be Miserable On Tour Just To Break Even?"
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy