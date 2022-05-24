ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois, Indiana Could See ‘Marginal' Severe Weather Threat Wednesday

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Midwest, including Illinois and Indiana, could potentially see strong-to-severe thunderstorms on Wednesday, with isolated tornadoes and damaging winds possible with the storms. According to the Storm Prediction Center, all of Illinois and Indiana are currently under a “marginal” risk...

www.nbcchicago.com

NBC Chicago

Chicago Forecast: Warm, Breezy Conditions Likely Sunday

After a pleasant Saturday, the Chicago area will get a good blast of summer weather on Sunday, with highs soaring into the 80s and breezy conditions dominating the forecast. According to forecast models, warm and breezy conditions are expected throughout the day Sunday and then again into Monday. Highs on Sunday will likely reach into the mid-to-upper 80s, with wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour possible.
WTHI

105th anniversary of Illinois' third deadliest tornado

Thursday, May 26, marked the 105th anniversary of Illinois' third deadliest tornado in recorded history. The twister killed 108 people that day. Originally, a single tornado was thought to have been on the ground for 293 miles; however, it was later determined to be four to eight separate tornadoes. The...
WAND TV

Hot and humid weather on the way to Central Illinois

(WAND) - Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms are possible today across Central Illinois. As low pressure moves out of the Plains on its way eastward, periods of showers and storms are likely into tonight. Like Wednesday, a few of the storms could become strong to severe. We had...
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (5/28/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 36,843 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 45 additional deaths since May 20th, 2022, a week ago Friday. It’s the first drop in coronavirus cases in Illinois after eight straight weeks of increases. According to the CDC, 15 Illinois counties are now rated at the High Community Level, all in northern Illinois. An additional 30 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level. The IDPH continues to urge everyone to still observe the safety precautions of avoiding large gatherings of people, using face coverings, and becoming vaccinated and/or boosted as soon as possible. More information and details are available on the www.dph.illinois.gov website or by going online at www.covid.gov.
hoiabc.com

COVID-19 spreading quickly across 45 Illinois counties

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - As May comes to a close and people plan for summer events, the Illinois Department of Public Health is warning everyone to avoid large gatherings to limit the spread of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now labeled 15 counties for high-level community spread, and 30 counties are rated at the medium-level spread.
Fox 32 Chicago

14 injured when boat explodes at marina in Seneca, Illinois

SENECA, Illinois - Fourteen people were injured when a boat caught fire at a marina in Seneca, Illinois on Saturday, authorities said. Witnesses described hearing an explosion around 4:30 p.m. at the Spring Brook Marina before seeing raging flames and heavy smoke coming from the boat. Illinois State Police said...
NBC Chicago

Illinois District 3

The state of Illinois’ 3rd Congressional district is one of the few where there isn’t an incumbent running in this cycle, and as a result the Democratic field has several contenders hoping to fill the newly-designed seat.
WGN News

Severe warnings expire for Chicago area

Several tornado warnings were issued Wednesday as a round of severe weather blew through the Chicago area. As of 4:20 p.m. all warnings had expired. Showers and storms are forecasted again for Thursday and Friday.
NBC Chicago

Indiana Murders

A jury has convicted a Lake County man in the killings of a woman and two teenage boys found bludgeoned to death in 1998 in a house in northwest Indiana.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

