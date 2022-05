SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, May 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Following a late-night/early morning round of severe weather across eastern portions of KELOLAND, we’ll need to watch the skies once more as we head later into Sunday.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 14 HOURS AGO