A Cape Coral tractor-trailer delivery driver admitted to having smoked meth before he crashed into the back of a Publix shopping center on Thursday afternoon. According to the Haines City Police Department, Michael Calvo, 51, was making a delivery in the back of the shopping center located at 617 U.S. Hwy. 17-92 W. when his truck tore an awning off the building and hit an unoccupied pickup truck, pushing it for about 200 feet. Officers say both vehicles were totaled.

2 DAYS AGO