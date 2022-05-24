Governor Jared Polis releases statement on Texas school shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, an 18-year-old suspect shot and killed 14 children and one teacher at an elementary school in Texas.

Governor Jared Polis has released a statement conveying his remorse for the tragedy, and his condolences to those who have lost loved ones.

“This morning I visited Mancos Elementary School and saw the joy on the faces of students and teachers in their last week of school as they looked forward to new adventures this summer and next school year,” said Governor Polis. “Now fourteen students and a teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas had their joy ended forever from a cold blooded attack and their parents, friends and families won’t ever hold them in their arms again or be able to watch them grow. Colorado’s hearts are heavy for our friends in Texas and join in showing love for the families and community affected.”

