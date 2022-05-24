Jujutsu Kaisen Readies for Hakari's First Major Fight

Thunder Rosa will walk into Sunday night's Double or Nothing pay-per-view as the AEW Women's World Champion. But "La Mera Mera" will be representing so much more than just herself as she walks down to the ring. Rosa spoke with ComicBook earlier this week about how her special ring gear for the event will be dedicated to women who have disappeared near the United States/Mexico border as well as the victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. She said, "I had a conversation with my media representative Tony, and my parents, actually, they were talking about it, about there's a lot of concern because in the last couple years there's been a lot of women that have disappeared in Mexico. And these women are young, between like 18 to 35. They went out to work, they went out to look for work, they went out to school, and they never came back. The only thing that everybody knows is that they're missing and they're probably dead. Right?

