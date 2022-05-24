ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jujutsu Kaisen Readies for Hakari's First Major Fight

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJujutsu Kaisen is gearing up for Kinji Hakari's first real big fight in the Culling Game, and first full fight in the series so far, with the newest chapter of the series! The Culling Game arc has seen Yuji and the others taking on some of their toughest opponents in the...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Promo Confirms Frieza's Return

Dragon Ball Super has confirmed that the fan favorite villain Frieza will be making a comeback in some way with the latest promo for the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie! With the manga's recent chapters going far beyond the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, fans have been eagerly anticipating when the villain would be making a return given that he's still out there floating in space somewhere. But while the villain has yet to come back in the manga, it seems the fan favorite will at least be making an appearance in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film.
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Gets Steamy With Jolyne Cosplay

Stand battles definitely run in the family when it comes to the Joestar Clan, with the latest storyline of the anime adaptation, Stone Ocean, seeing JoJo's Bizarre Adventure receive its first female protagonist leading the charge in Joylne Cujoh. With this fall set to see new episodes of the anime series from David Production hit Netflix, one fan has created some unique new cosplay for the daughter of Jotaro Kujo as she attempts to save her dear old dad from the clutches of Whitesnake and its master Pucci.
ComicBook

Edens Zero Creator Hypes Rebecca's New Gear in Latest Sketch

The series creator behind Edens Zero, Hiro Mashima, has given Elsie Crimson a cool new makeover with some special new art shared with fans on Twitter! Hiro Mashima has a ton of fans and supporters thanks to his previous work with Rave Master and Fairy Tail, but his newest serialization has its own lion's share of the fans too. As Edens Zero gets closer and closer to the 200-chapter milestone in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine, fans have seen the titular crew getting into all kinds of fights and adventures over the course of the series so far.
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Promo Visits Bulma, Majin Buu and More

Dragon Ball Super is getting ready for its full launch in theaters across Japan in just a couple more weeks, and it has released a new promo for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero visiting many of the characters who will be popping up such as Bulma, Majin Buu, and more! This next major feature film is the first new anime release for the franchise in quite some time, and that means fans will get to reunite with some of their favorites. But at the same time, these favorites will be getting some new looks for the occasion as it's been a few years since the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook

Shonen Jump Just Ended One of Its Best New Series Too Soon

Shueisha has surprisingly just ended one of its best new Shonen Jump series way too soon before it even had the chance to really rev up! Coming into Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is tough for any new project as not only do they have to compete with juggernauts like One Piece, My Hero Academia, or Black Clover, but they also have to quickly carve out their own audience and support. It's usually within a very strict time frame before each one is in danger of cancellation, and for some the end comes much quickly than for some others.
ComicBook

Konosuba Season 3 Reveals New Poster and Staff Additions

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World will officially be returning for a third season of the anime, and has revealed a new poster alongside confirming the first additions to the staff and cast for the new episodes! It was first announced last Summer that there were already plans in place to continue the Konosuba anime franchise with a new project, but it wasn't actually confirmed until a year later that this new project was in fact a third season of the TV anime series. Thankfully, fans have finally gotten the first details as to what to expect from this major comeback.
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Hypes Final Act With Terrifying Villains Promo

My Hero Academia has been tearing its way through the final war between the heroes and villains in the latest phase of the Final Act, and a terrifying new promo is showcasing all of the chilling villains fans have been introduced to over the course of the series so far! As Kohei Horikoshi inches closer and closer to the grand finale of the series with each new chapter, it's been made clear that both the heroes and villains are carrying quite a lot of weight into their final battle. Because while the heroes have been struggling, it's oddly been the same for the villains as well.
ComicBook

Spy x Family Episode 9 Promo Released

Spy x Family is inching closer and closer to the end of its debut cour of episodes, and the anime has given fans the first look at what to expect next with the promo for Episode 9! The anime thus far has seen the three members of the Forger family coming together, and they are adjusting to their new shared familial lives. But the recent episodes have seen how each of them will be going against some new challenges to their shared secrets, and Yor and Loid have found themselves taking on a surprising new aggressor in the latest episode.
ComicBook

Winnie the Pooh Horror Movie Director Reveals Tragic End for Eeyore

In Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the upcoming horror movie featuring a silly old bear and his best piglet pal going on a killing spree, it seems one of their first victims was an oh-so-familiar donkey. In a new interview, Blood and Honey director Rhys Frake-Waterfield says that some of the characters fans associate with the Pooh mythology will not appear in the movie, although not always for the same reason. The reason the movie can feature Winnie the Pooh and not have to rename or parody him, is that the characters in A. A. Milne's first Pooh stories have lapsed into the public domain. Tigger, though, remains copyrighted, and will not appear.
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Star Teases the Film's Secret Character

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is on the cusp of its release, and as you can imagine, fans are getting hyped for it. After all, the movie has teased fans for over a year now, and its focus on Gohan has prompted all sorts of fan theories. Those rumors have only grown in recent weeks, and now, a new film promo has fans convinced their theories are on the right track.
ComicBook

AEW Fans Hyped After Athena and Stokely Hathaway Debuts at Double or Nothing

It's been an active night for AEW at Double or Nothing, especially towards the end of the TBS Championship match between Jade Cargill and Anna Jay. The match was hard-fought but Cargill ended up continuing her undefeated streak and retaining her Championship. Then all chaos broke loose when Stokely Hathaway came down the ramp and stood in Cargill's corner alongside The Baddies. Anna Jay and Kris Statlander were out in the ring too, and they were soon joined by Athena, joining Hathaway as new All Elite Wrestling signings. As you might imagine, fans were hyped for the debuts of both former WWE stars, and we've collected some of our favorite reactions starting on the next slide.
ComicBook

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Series Announced, Will Bring Back Fan-Favorite Characters

Star Wars is ready to bring another original series to life thanks to its most recent order! Following rumors of its announcement, Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi has been announced at last. Star Wars Celebration 2022 confirmed as much for fans, and now, netizens are hunting high and low for details on the project. At the official panel came word that the series will feature six episodes and include characters from across the Star Wars prequels including Qui-Gon Jinn (with Liam Neeson returning to voice the character), Count Dooku when he was still a Jedi, Mace Windu, Anakin Skywalker, and yes, Ahsoka. The series debuts later this year on Disney+.
ComicBook

Fortnite Influencers Receive Mysterious Season 3 Teasers

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is set to come to an end on June 4th, and it looks like Epic Games is starting to build hype for the start of Season 3. At least two Fortnite influencers received images from the publisher on Twitter today. The first of these images was received by YouTuber Alistair "Ali-A" Aiken, while a second image was shared an hour later by Hiper. It's unclear if these images are meant as a teaser for the upcoming "Collision" event, or for the start of the new season. Regardless, the two images have a lot of fans guessing!
ComicBook

Pokemon Sword and Shield Reveals New Distribution Event

Pokemon Sword and Shield players on Nintendo Switch will soon have the opportunity to get a special Sableye through an upcoming Mystery Gift distribution event. The Pokemon will be made available during the Pokemon Japan Championships 2022 on June 11th and 12th. This particular Sableye is based on one used by Kohei Fujida, who was the champion at last year's Japan Championships. Players will need to redeem a special code to receive the Sableye, and it will arrive at level 50. The Pokemon will know the moves Fake Out, Foul Play, Quash, and Trick, and will have the Prankster Ability, and the Eject Button as a held item.
ComicBook

The Witcher: Monster Slayer Reveals New Changes Coming Soon

The Witcher: Monster Slayer was updated to version 1.2.0 on May 26th, and fans have not been pleased about it. The update made the game significantly more expensive, and more difficult. Players immediately expressed anger at the changes, and it seems the developers of the mobile game have taken notice. In a new blog post, the team at Spokko and CD Projekt Red went into detail about why these changes were made, and what it was hoping to achieve. Spokko says that it "believe in this new incarnation of our game and want to stay on that path," while making adjustments to the difficulty and economy.
ComicBook

Square Enix Says HD-2D Style Is Actually Pretty Expensive

Over the last few years, Square Enix's HD-2D games have gotten a lot of positive attention from gamers. Titles like Octopath Traveler and Triangle Strategy have really captured the attention of retro enthusiasts, partly due to their distinctive art style. In a new interview with 4Gamer (translated by Nintendo Everything), Triangle Strategy producer Tomoya Asano discussed the graphic style, and the way it's being implemented in future games for the company. When the interviewer expressed surprise that more indie games haven't started to copy that style, Asano revealed the reason: it's actually pretty expensive!
ComicBook

Legend of Zelda Fan Rumors Were "Frustrating" to Donkey Kong Developers

When Eric Kozlowsky was hired by Retro Studios, it resulted in rumors that the team was developing a new Zelda game. The artist had previously worked on PlayStation's Uncharted series, and for some reason, that led fans to make a connection. However, Kozlowsky and Retro Studios were actually working on Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and when the game was officially unveiled, many Zelda fans trashed it because they were hoping for something else. In a new interview with the Kiwi Talkz podcast, Kozlowsky revealed how that rumor caused frustration for the development team.
ComicBook

God of War Ragnarok Release Window Potentially Revealed With New Leak

A new leak associated with God of War Ragnarok may have just revealed when the highly-anticipated PlayStation sequel will finally be launching. At this point in time, news on Ragnarok has been pretty silent for the better part of the past year. Despite developer Santa Monica Studio's continued insistence that the God of War sequel will release in 2022, some fans have started to doubt that the title will end up dropping this year. Fortunately, this leak in question should ease those concerns.
ComicBook

Pac-Man Museum+ Apparently Broken on Xbox Game Pass

Pac-Man Museum+ released on multiple platforms on Friday, including Xbox Game Pass. A lot of subscribers were excited by the prospect of playing classic Pac-Man arcade games as part of their subscription, but it seems the game is suffering from a number of technical issues at the moment. Across social media, many Xbox users have reported problems with the collection on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Apparently, players have been experiencing issues with input lag, the game's achievements, and struggles to get the game to boot up at all after the developer and publisher logos appear.
ComicBook

Thunder Rosa on The Significance of Her Double or Nothing Ring Gear, Leading the Charge for AEW's Women's Division

Thunder Rosa will walk into Sunday night's Double or Nothing pay-per-view as the AEW Women's World Champion. But "La Mera Mera" will be representing so much more than just herself as she walks down to the ring. Rosa spoke with ComicBook earlier this week about how her special ring gear for the event will be dedicated to women who have disappeared near the United States/Mexico border as well as the victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. She said, "I had a conversation with my media representative Tony, and my parents, actually, they were talking about it, about there's a lot of concern because in the last couple years there's been a lot of women that have disappeared in Mexico. And these women are young, between like 18 to 35. They went out to work, they went out to look for work, they went out to school, and they never came back. The only thing that everybody knows is that they're missing and they're probably dead. Right?
