Sun-Star’s Best: Vote for The Merced Sun-Star’s Prep of the Week

Vote for Merced Sun-Star’s Prep of the Week. Vote as often as you’d like. Voting ends Monday at midnight.

Having trouble seeing the poll? Try shutting off your ad blocker and refreshing this page.

Sports writer Shawn Jansen has been covering Merced area sports for 20 years. He came to Merced from Suisun City and is a graduate of San Diego State University. Prior to the Sun-Star, Shawn worked at the Daily Republic in Fairfield.