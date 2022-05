COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A jury in Wood County has found two Central Ohio men not guilty of involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide in the death of Stone Foltz. Foltz, a Bowling Green student from Delaware, Ohio, died in March 2021 three days after he was found unresponsive in his apartment. He died after drinking a liter of Evan Williams whiskey in March of 2021. Prosecutors said it was part of a ritual as he pledged Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

DELAWARE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO