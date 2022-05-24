Santa Fe College gets art donation

Since 2016, there seems to be an assault on Gainesville. For those of us who remember what it was like before, it’s hard to believe this is the same town we’ve known forever. Gainesville was known as Tree City, USA, for good reason. We had a beautiful city with a healthy tree canopy of mature hardwoods. There were mandates for green spaces, setbacks, parking, and density. But that’s all changing. Now if you drive down University Avenue, 13th Street, or NW 5th Avenue or visit Porter’s Quarters or downtown, you see massive development everywhere. This is because our City government has been changing the rules to make Gainesville developer-friendly.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO