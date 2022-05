After a four-year-old boy was injured playing with a gun he found, Baton Rouge Police arrested the child's uncle, who they say left the weapon unattended. According to BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, the incident occurred at a family member's home around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, when the 4-year-old and another child found the gun and began playing with it. One of the children then accidentally fired the weapon, injuring the 4-year-old boy.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO