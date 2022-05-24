ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

New Restaurants in Florida

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the Local Palate’s 2022 Restaurants Issue, our state-by-state guide highlights the new restaurants that have emerged since 2020. Here, contributor Lauren Titus gives an overview of new restaurants in Florida. Atria Bread + Coffee | Bradenton. When they couldn’t find locally owned dining options where they lived...

Former pro wrestler bites into bakery business with Sarasota store

Key takeaway: Eric Koenreich found fast success in an online cookie business, Kookies & Kream, at the start of the pandemic. Now he aims to build a sustainable brick and mortar business behind the quirky cookies. Core challenge: Getting people into the store. What’s next: While a second store is...
SARASOTA, FL
Lakewood Ranch engineer wants to revolutionize air conditioning industry

It can be hard to put a price on a dream, unless you are paying for rent and the materials to make one come true. Lakewood Ranch's Eric Coffin said he can almost touch his dream now that he has been building a 3-ton, natural gas driven air conditioner for residential application called "Quad-Gen." He said the system, being built at his office/shop on Lena Road, will reduce by 50% the carbon footprint of current electrical air conditioners and can be operated at a quarter of the cost.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
New England's LobsterCraft Restaurant to Celebrate the Opening

Captain Mike Harden and his crew, along with the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, will celebrate the official opening of LobsterCraft, a New England-based lobster roll and seafood restaurant, on Wednesday, June 1 at 4PM. Located at 28A South Blvd of Presidents, on St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, FL, amid the bustle of the community’s vibrant retail, dining, and tourist activity, LobsterCraft’s 1400 square foot space offers indoor/outdoor seating for 30 people and a robust take-out, delivery, food truck, and catering business. Celebrating its 10-Year Anniversary, LobsterCraft began as a local food truck phenomenon based out of the coastal community of Norwalk, CT, and has since morphed into a thriving brick and mortar Restaurant Group, offering their over-the-top hot and buttery lobster rolls to hungry consumers looking for their next lobster roll fix. Owner, Captain Mike Harden, a Coast Guard Captain and licensed Lobster fisherman, launched LobsterCraft in 2012 and filled a void in the local culinary/catering landscape by offering Connecticut’s state sandwich, the (hot and buttery) lobster roll. With a fleet of trucks, restaurants throughout the Northeast, and numerous regional and national awards and accolades later, LobsterCraft has now expanded its brand, opening its first restaurant in the Sunshine State.
SARASOTA, FL
The InterView: Carmine Iavarone, Owner of Iavorone’s Italian Steakhouse

Carmine Iavarone is part of three generations of family who own several iconic, longtime restaurants in Tampa. He opened Iavarone’s Italian Steakhouse 30 years ago in Carrollwood. My father came from Naples, Italy. My mother is from New York. Her family is Sicilian. They were great, hardworking people and...
TAMPA, FL
Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House headed to Lakewood Ranch

Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House will fill the final anchor restaurant opening in Waterside Place, it announced Thursday by Lakewood Ranch Commercial Realty. The release describes Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House as an "upscale causal dining experience" that offers seafood such as hog fish, black grouper, snapper, oysters and a "chill seafood tower."
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Missing Tampa man’s ID found at DeSoto Park

YBOR CITY, Fla. - Family and friends of John Larson continue to search for the 24-year-old more than a month after he disappeared while on his way to meet friends in Ybor City. On Friday, police found Larson’s Florida driver's license stuck in a fence at DeSoto Park. It's the...
TAMPA, FL
A souvenir of Florida’s nearly forgotten past

In Rochester, New York, a little wooden box lay forgotten on an estate table sale; a knickknack bought by a Florida tourist more than a century ago. I never went looking for such an object, because I never would have believed it could even exist. I love South Florida history, and I love sharing it even more, those hidden stories of places and people that are buried under the layers of concrete we see today.
FLORIDA STATE
Chefs Table Canceled Due to Staff Shortages

Citing Gulfport restaurant staff shortages, the annual Chefs Table event in Gulfport canceled its 2022 event. Since 2016, aside from 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 shutdowns, Gulfport restaurants bring their fare to a long outdoor table on Gulfport’s Beach Boulevard. Organizer Pia Goff says the main players of the nightly simply didn’t have the help needed to host such a large event seamlessly.
GULFPORT, FL
Bay Island Shores home sells for $4.9 million

A home in Bay Island Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Diane Kadue, trustee, of Naples, sold the home at 3535 Flamingo Ave. to Shawn Kelley and Kerry Kelley, trustees, of Washington, New Hampshire, for $4.9 million. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,560 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,775,000 in 2019.
SARASOTA, FL

