LAKE FOREST – Playing defense in the modern NFL requires speed and versatility. If you don’t have those, you’ll be in hot water on Sundays. Matt Eberflus has big plans for the Bears’ defense. Eberflus has entered and emphasized takeaways, controlled aggression, and discipline. The Bears have holes in their defense, but having two heat-seeking missiles at the second level will hopefully allow Chicago to mask some deficiencies elsewhere.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO