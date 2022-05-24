ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Illinois lawmakers, candidates react to Texas school shooting

By Cole Henke, Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 5 days ago

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois lawmakers and candidates running for office took to social media on Tuesday to respond to a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that killed 14 students and one teacher.

At least 14 children, 1 teacher dead in Texas school shooting, Gov. Abbott says

Governor J.B. Pritzker

“It is heartwrenching and enraging to hear the news of the elementary students and their teacher gunned down in Texas. My prayers are with their families, and my resolve is with all Americans who are working to end senseless gun violence wherever it occurs.”

Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Richard Irvin

“Today’s shooting in Texas was a senseless act of violence and our hearts go out to all of the families.”

Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Darren Bailey:

“Our hearts break for the children and the teacher lost today. Cindy and I send our heartfelt prayers to the families in Texas who were affected by today’s senseless shooting.”

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin

“Today’s news is heartbreaking and tragic.  Fourteen young lives and a teacher gone far too soon. My heart is with the families and friends of these lives lost. I implore – beg – my Republican colleagues to join Democrats in finally making changes to our gun laws to help prevent Americans from re-living this gun tragedy far too often.  We cannot continue to sit on our hands and allow innocent lives to be lost.  Congress must act.”

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth

On her official @SenDuckworth account, Duckworth quote tweeted The New York Times, saying “Every parent’s nightmare. I’m heartbroken for these families and angry as hell at Republicans’ shameless inaction to save the lives of innocent children. For every victim of this tragedy, enough has to be enough.”

Duckworth also tweeted on her personal @TammyDuckworth account, saying “As a mother of two, my heart is shattered. 14 children and 1 teacher gone forever. I will never understand how Republicans can consider NRA dollars more important than American lives. When will enough finally be enough? This cannot be normal. We need to take action. Now.”

U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville)

“This is pure evil and heartbreaking – 14 children and 1 teacher were murdered in an act of senseless violence. Please pray for the victims, their families, and the Uvalde, Texas community.”

Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton

“When we drop our little one off at school each morning, we expect to pick her up at the end of the day. As a mom, my heart aches for the families and the entire Robb Elementary School community. I’m lifting them in prayer. This is not normal. We must unite to #EndGunViolence .”

Attorney General Kwame Raoul

“My heart breaks for the families in Texas. Our children deserve better. No child, wherever they are, should have to live in a world plagued by gun violence.”

Comptroller Susana Mendoza

“I am horrified by this latest mass shooting targeting schoolchildren. These tragedies have become all too common. As a parent, the idea of having a child killed while at school – a place that is meant to be the safest space for our kids – is a horrific nightmare. My heart and prayers are with the families of the 14 students who are living this nightmare, and the family of the teacher killed. May the entire school community be supported as it grapples with the lasting trauma this day will bring. And may this serve as a reminder to us all that gun violence is a public health crisis and change is urgently needed.”

U.S. Representative Marie Newman (D-Chicago)

“I have no words to convey the immense pain that our entire nation is feeling right now as we collectively mourn the loss of 14 students and a teacher who were taken from us today in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. My heart and prayers are with the friends, families and loved ones of those lost as well as those who were injured in this horrific, vile attack.

But let me be crystal clear, prayers are not enough. Ten days ago, we lost 10 Americans to a gunman in Buffalo. Last month, 29 people were injured in a mass shooting in a New York City subway attack. Today, it’s 14 elementary school students and a teacher. In total, there have been 211 reported mass shootings in 2022 alone. Make no mistake, this is an epidemic, and it is one that is unique to the United States of America.

I cannot understand how the hell any GOP member of Congress can look at today’s news and still believe that there is nothing Congress can do to end these school shootings. We need real action, and we need it right now.

As the former spokesperson and volunteer for Moms Demand Action, I have been on the frontlines of the gun safety movement for years now. I will not stop fighting to protect our children and neither will the millions of Americans who rightfully understand that it is damn time for Congress to pass common-sense, long-overdue gun safety legislation so that we can finally save lives. This is going to end. Members of Congress, activists, survivors and countless families will organize and fill the halls of Congress, the offices of public leaders and our public streets and we will not leave until the Senate takes action.”

U.S. Representative Sean Casten (D-Downers Grove)

“10 years after Sandy Hook, 14 children and their teacher were gunned down at an elementary school in Texas today. My heart is shattered for every family grieving & afraid. We cannot go a day longer allowing politicians to trade NRA donations in exchange for our children’s lives.”

State Representative (D-Chicago) and Chicago Mayoral Candidate Kam Buckner

“When we’ve failed to protect children, we have effectively failed at everything else.”

Illinois Speaker of the House Chris Welch (D-Westchester)

“My remarks today in the New York State General Assembly ring more true in this moment, hearing the news of another mass shooting in Texas. Prayers to families in Chicago, New York, and Texas impacted by gun violence. We must be better. Hate has no home here.”

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

