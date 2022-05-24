Dr. Candy Stockton Named Humboldt County’s New Health Officer

Humboldt Trails Council’s June 4 th National Trails Day Celebration. Saturday, June 4th, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Live at three + one locations. The Humboldt Trails Council (HTC) invites you to get out and celebrate National Trails Day on June 4th and stop by one of their three activity stations to learn more about the important role community plays in protecting and promoting trails. HTC will be hosting activity stations at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center, the Eureka Waterfront Trail North near Blue Ox Mill (accessed via the end of Y Street), or on the Hikshari’ Trail (at parking lot at end of Hilfiker Road). Participate in a Trail Treasure Hunt (English and Spanish versions), share what trails mean to you, or sign up for a mailing list and be eligible to enter a drawing for a $50 gift certificate from Pacific Outfitters. Activity stations will be offering light refreshments, information on local trails, bike maps to share, and other ways to access and get involved with supporting our local trails. Community members may also choose to participate in the June 4th Volunteer Trail Stewards work day, from 9-11 a.m. on the Hammond Trail located at the Mad River Overlook, and also be entered in the drawing. Please contact Stacy at [email protected] to sign up for the work day event.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO