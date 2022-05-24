ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown nonprofits, organizations respond to Texas school shooting: ‘We are devastated’

By Caroline Vakil
 5 days ago
Several Newtown, Conn., nonprofits and organizations, founded either by some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School’s victims’ families or were created in the wake of the 2012 shooting, responded to the Texas elementary school shooting on Tuesday, saying they were “devastated.”

“We are devastated about reports that multiple people are dead, including children. Our hearts are with the families and community as this tragic story unfolds. #EndGunViolence,” Sandy Hook Promise tweeted.

Another organization founded in the wake of the Newtown, Conn. shooting declared in their own statement, “we need change.”

“We are devastated. Our hearts are breaking for Robb Elementary & Uvalde families & community. We are angry. These shootings are preventable but those whose stood with the NRA after Sandy Hook nearly 10 years ago did absolutely nothing to prevent these tragedies. We need change,” Newtown Action Alliance tweeted.

“Our hearts are with you, Uvalde,” Safe & Sound Schools, an organization founded by parents of the Sandy Hook victims, tweeted.

The development comes as officials are investigating a shooting that took place at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas earlier on Tuesday that left a total of 15 people dead. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) identified the suspect as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, who is believed to have died by officers responding to the scene.

The development comes roughly six months ahead of the 10-year anniversary since the Sandy Hook shooting, which left more than two dozen people dead and two others injured.

In an emotional appeal to colleagues on the Senate floor, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) asked lawmakers “what are we doing?”

“What are we doing? What are we doing? Just days after a shooter walked into a grocery store to gun down African American patrons, we have another Sandy Hook on our hands. What are we doing?” he said, who represented Newtown while he was a House representative in 2012.

“…I’m here on this floor to beg – to literally get down on my hands and knees and beg my colleagues – find a path forward here. Work with us to find a way to pass laws that make this less likely,” he said later.

Public Safety
