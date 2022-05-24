ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Meet Flick, Kansas City PD’s newest K9 officer

By Heidi Schmidt
 5 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a new member of the Kansas City Police Department, and it’s all thanks to the Heart of America Kennel Club.

In celebration of the club’s 75th anniversary, it donated a check to cover the department’s cost to buy another dog for its Canine Unit.

The new addition is a female pup named Flick. She was introduced Tuesday morning during the Board of Police Commissioner’s meeting.

The department got Flick about two months after K9 Denis passed away from cancer earlier this year.

“We thought it would be a wonderful opportunity for us to help support the important work that’s done by dogs in Kansas City to protect the community and the officers that work with them,” Linda Lux, Heart of America Kennel Club, said.

Flick will go through rigorous training in the coming weeks.

She will be trained to sniff out explosives ahead of Chiefs games and other special events held in the city, according to KCPD.

