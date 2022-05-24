NWS says EF1 tornado touched down along Burnt Umber Drive

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Today as the National Weather Service surveyed the damage, determining that it was an EF1 tornado that started along Burnt Umber Drive. Tuesday morning, homeowners and work crews started the cleanup.

“I’m still trying to figure out exactly what happened yesterday,” said Maurice Tory.

Tory, like many of his neighbors, is still in shock that two minutes of rain and wind caused all this damage.

“Kind of overwhelming waking up the second day seeing the aftermath of everything,” Tory said. “Processing everything in your head. It’s just crazy.”

Tuesday, the National Weather Service walked through his neighborhood taking notes and pictures of the downed trees.

Their extensive training and technology help them determine if a tornado did, in fact, touch down.

“Is it a tree? If it’s a tree, what kind of damage is it?” Trisha Palmer with the National Weather Service said. “Is it just some limbs down or is the whole tree uprooted? Then it is signed a wind speed, based on what I’m seeing and then I can adjust the wind speed up and down depending on what else has happened around it,” she said.

Palmer determined it was an EF1 tornado that touched down near Burnt Umber Drive and carried on toward other nearby communities.

“Definitely felt like a tornado if that’s what a tornado feels like,” Tory said.

Thankfully, no one was hurt. Crashing trees damaged a few cars, and knocked out power Monday night, but in this neighborhood, the homes were spared. Tuesday morning, crews worked to clear the road of limbs and leaves; the rest will be up to the residents to clean up.

“First time experiencing something like that to that magnitude,” Tory said.

