Prince William County, VA

Prince William Board of County Supervisors Commends Alger “Al” Mockaitis and Samir A. Alqutri

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors recently commended Alger “Al” Mockaitis for his service to the Prince William County Building Code Appeals Board. Mockaitis, who was appointed to the appeals board in 1996, used his extensive experience as a licensed contractor to support the board in its review...

princewilliamliving.com

whatsupwoodbridge.com

Dumfries Route 1 widening project to proceed

A Dumfries Route 1 widening project is moving forward. The Board of County Supervisors (BOCS) has approved the final plan for widening Fraley Boulevard – also known as Route 1, according to a release from Prince William County. Project officials will expand the road from Brady’s Hill Road to...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Call to Action: Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William

The folks at PWC Solid Waste Division are looking for volunteer County residents of all ages (and pets, too!) to participate in filming a video on landfill safety. The filming date is Wednesday, June 8, 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the PWC Landfill, 14811 Dumfries Road, Manassas. You’ll have a fun time filming your “close-up” while promoting landfill safety to the public! Please send an email with your name, phone and a photo of yourself, your vehicle, child and pet (if applicable) to pwcrecycles@pwcgov.org by June 6. Please email DCampbell@pwcgov.org for more information.
MANASSAS, VA
ffxnow.com

County takes over maintenance of Silver Line Phase Two facilities

Another logistical piece to formally open phase two of the Silver Line has been completed, but the opening date remains entirely unclear. At meeting on Tuesday (May 24), the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion to formally accept maintenance responsibilities of county-owned transit facilities related to the 11.4-mile Metrorail extension in Loudoun County.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Prince William County, VA
Prince William County, VA
A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Dear PWCS Families, Employees, and Community:  . Earlier this week, I had the pleasure of participating in a celebration honoring PWCS educators. The Outstanding Educators ceremony recognized educators who received or renewed their National Board Certification in addition to finalists for the teacher, principal, new teacher, lead mentor, and mentor of the year. The 2021-22 Principal and Teacher of the Year each received a $1,500 award sponsored by PWCS business partner Moseley Architects. 
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PLANetizen

Zoning Reform Gains Momentum in Northern Virginia

“Arlington and Alexandria are taking a hard look at single-family zoning” as housing prices rise in Northern Virginia, according to an article by Luca Gattoni-Celli for Greater Greater Washington. In Arlington County, planners are building on the Missing Middle Housing Study (previous Planetizen coverage), “policy staff recently unveiled a...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Master plan underway for Reston Town Center North redevelopment

Various pieces to redevelop land at the intersection of Bowman Towne Drive and Town Center Parkway — known as Reston Town Center North — are moving along as Fairfax County seeks applications for the project. Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn directed staff at a Board of Supervisors...
RESTON, VA
Widening Fraley Boulevard (Route 1) through Dumfries on Pace to Begin

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors recently endorsed the final plan to widen Fraley Boulevard (Route 1) through the town of Dumfries between Brady’s Hill Road and Dumfries Road (Va. 234) to a six-lane road with pedestrian and bike facilities. The project will also convert the current southbound alignment into a two-way roadway for local traffic.
DUMFRIES, VA
Support the Arts in Prince William County—Become a Board Member!

PWC Arts Council seeks 11 new board members. If you have a passion for the arts—including visual, performing, literary, Applied or theatrical—please consider joining the Prince William County Creative Arts Council Advisory Board today. To build on the board’s cultural diversity and be inclusive across the county, we encourage applications from mid-career professionals, young professionals, college students, Native/Indigenous, Black, Latino/a/x, Asian/Pacific Islander, and LGBTQIA members of the community.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
#Geotechnical Engineering
Prince William County War Memorial

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent Forrest Nelson Leamon’s name was recently added to the Prince William County War Memorial, which honors Prince William County residents who died in combat. Leamon died in a helicopter crash on Oct 26, 2009, during his third deployment to Afghanistan. He and...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

VIDEO: I-95 South river crossing complete

Construction on the $132 million Interstate 95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project is complete, on time and on budget. With nearly 150,000 vehicles a day traveling on I-95 near the Rappahannock River, the second southbound bridge and additional travel lanes doubled southbound capacity to relieve congestion in the Fredericksburg area.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfax, Prince William, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 11:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for southern and central Maryland...and northern Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for southern and central Maryland...and northern Virginia. Target Area: Fairfax; Prince William; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Prince Georges County in central Maryland Northwestern Charles County in southern Maryland Central Stafford County in northern Virginia Southeastern Fairfax County in northern Virginia Southeastern Prince William County in northern Virginia * Until 1230 PM EDT. * At 1142 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Montclair to near Stafford to near Fredericksburg, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stafford, Waldorf, Dale City, Clinton, Fort Washington, Fort Hunt, La Plata, Fort Belvoir, Woodbridge, Quantico, Aquia Creek, Port Tobacco River, Lake Ridge, Montclair, Lorton, Hybla Valley, Newington, Friendly, Triangle and Dumfries. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Targeted Industry Land Needs Analysis Available

Provided by Prince William County Office of Communications. The Department of Economic Development contracted Camoin Associates to prepare a land needs analysis for all Targeted Industries in Prince William County for the next 20 years based on industry projections and past performance. The analysis estimates the aggregate amount of land needed for all of the Targeted Industries and compares that with the Planning Office’s Build Out Analysis to identify any gaps for additional land that may be needed to support the growth of these industries and increase the County’s overall commercial tax base.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
