Prince William Board of County Supervisors Commends Alger “Al” Mockaitis and Samir A. Alqutri

Effective: 2022-05-27 11:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for southern and central Maryland...and northern Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for southern and central Maryland...and northern Virginia. Target Area: Fairfax; Prince William; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Prince Georges County in central Maryland Northwestern Charles County in southern Maryland Central Stafford County in northern Virginia Southeastern Fairfax County in northern Virginia Southeastern Prince William County in northern Virginia * Until 1230 PM EDT. * At 1142 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Montclair to near Stafford to near Fredericksburg, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stafford, Waldorf, Dale City, Clinton, Fort Washington, Fort Hunt, La Plata, Fort Belvoir, Woodbridge, Quantico, Aquia Creek, Port Tobacco River, Lake Ridge, Montclair, Lorton, Hybla Valley, Newington, Friendly, Triangle and Dumfries. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO