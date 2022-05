WASHINGTON - Thousands of motorcycles are expected to make their way to Washington, D.C. this weekend as part of the annual "Rolling to Remember" demonstration. According to the event's website, the massive motorcycle ride scheduled for Sunday aims "to raise awareness of the plight of U.S. prisoners of war and the 82,000 service members that are missing in action. The ride will also address the national suicide epidemic taking the lives of more than 20 military veterans a day."

