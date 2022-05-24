ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeChambeau withdraws from Colonial due to wrist injury

 5 days ago

May 24 (Reuters) - Bryson DeChambeau has decided to withdraw from this week's PGA Tour event at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, as he continues his recovery from surgery to repair a bone in his left wrist, the U.S.-based circuit said on Tuesday.

The big-hitting American, whose prodigious length off the tee has raised concerns about whether he is pushing his body too hard, has not competed since he missed the cut at the Masters in early April after going 12 over in the first two rounds.

DeChambeau was at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last week where he played practice rounds ahead of the PGA Championship but on the eve of the year's second major decided against competing.

DeChambeau, who won his sole major at the 2020 U.S. Open, has been limited to six worldwide starts this year due to wrist and hip injuries and underwent surgery on his left hand shortly after the Masters.

World number 25 DeChambeau will be replaced in the field at this week's Charles Schwab Challenge by John Huh.

According to a report on the Golf Channel website, DeChambeau is targeting a return at next week's Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

