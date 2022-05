BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another Maryland man is now behind bars for their involvement in the January 6 Capitol Riot. Rodney Milstreed, 55, was arrested in Colorado Tuesday. Federal Authorities say he’s originally from Finksburg, Maryland. Milstreed becomes one of over 800 defendants charged with federal crimes related to the riot, including over a dozen from here in Maryland. According to court documents, Milstreed is accused of throwing a flagpole and a smoke grenade at police and assaulting an Associated Press photographer during the insurrection, part of which was caught on camera. “It’s very important that the Justice Department get as many of these people as...

