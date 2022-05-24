ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

TUESDAY UPDATES: State profile report shows COVID cases are up 115% compared to last week

By ABC 17 News Team
 3 days ago
The latest State Profile Report shows Missouri remains at a low transmission level of COVID-19. The report shows new cases are UP 115% compared to last week with 87 cases per 100,000 people.

The report shows Missouri had 5,365 new cases of COVID-19 for the week of May 20.

The report also indicates that 35 residents died from the coronavirus, a 59% increase from the previous week.

Missouri_State_Profile_Report_20220520_Public Download

All Missouri counties are considered low community transmission except Dunklin, Marion and St. Louis County which are considered medium transmission counties.

Over 77.5% of Missouri residents 18 years and old have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 65.9% are considered fully vaccinated.

According to the report, all coronavirus cases were identified as the omicron variant or subvariant.

According to the report, seven hospitals are dealing with supply shortages or six percent of all hospitals.

Cole County reports eight new COVID cases

The Cole County Health Department reported eight new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The county added one new case for May 13, one case on Thursday, one case on Friday and five new cases on Monday.

Cole County Health Department cases by day in May

According to the dashboard update, there have been 17,524 total cases in the county since March 2020.

The Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard reports Cole County as having a low COVID-19 community level.

The Jefferson City School District reported no new coronavirus case in a student or staff member on Monday.

The district is reporting three active cases in students and no active case in a staff member.

