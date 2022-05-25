ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Punk Island moving to Brooklyn for 2022

By Amanda Hatfield
brooklynvegan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree, all-ages, DIY punk fest Punk Island hasn't happened since 2019 because of the pandemic, but it's returning this summer. The 2022 edition happens at a different location than usual, on...

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Brooklyn United: A festival of sight and sound

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group of youngsters from Brooklyn is preparing for a festival of sight and sound. Brooklyn United, an after-school program featuring an ensemble of musically inclined public school students, has performed on big stages, namely the Apollo, Macy’s Parade and Carnegie Hall. More than their excellence in music, the group has […]
BROOKLYN, NY
TravelNoire

The History Of The West Indian Day Parade, Returning To Brooklyn This Summer

Much to the excitement of many locals and tourists, the summer parades in New York City will resume. One of the most vibrant is the West Indian Day Parade (or the Labor Day Parade), a celebration of Caribbean heritage. Vendors selling all kinds of goods flank Brooklyn‘s Eastern Parkway, and the smell of Caribbean delicacies wafts through the air. And let’s not forget the young men selling nutcrackers that can knock you on your backside.
BROOKLYN, NY
untappedcities.com

Top 10 Secrets of Bensonhurst, Brooklyn

Bensonhurst is one of the city’s most diverse neighborhoods, located in southwestern Brooklyn. Bensonhurst has the city’s second-highest number of foreign-born residents with over 77,000, second to Washington Heights. The neighborhood was named for Egbert Benson, a politician and prominent Brooklyn landowner. The neighborhood began as Bensonhurst-by-the-Sea, or...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
City
New Paltz, NY
brooklynvegan.com

“A possum and a drummer walk into a Brooklyn bar…” (video)

As a rule, New Yorkers like to think they're ready for anything. Blackouts, earthquakes, floods... but maybe not possums. That's what happened, though, when a marsupial wandered into Greenpoint's Temkin's Bar on Thursday night (5/26). Luckily one of the human patrons was prepared. "Hold the phone, I'm from Alaska," she said, before crouching under the booth and coming out with the possum by its neck. As the whole bar freaked out, the Alaskan took the possum outside a set it free. What a baller!
BROOKLYN, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Yeah Yeah Yeahs previewing new single ft Perfume Genius in Williamsburg this weekend

Yeah Yeah Yeahs are releasing their first new single in nine years next week. "Spitting Off the Edge of the World" features Perfume Genius, and is their first taste of their new for Secretly Canadian. The song will be out June 1, but if you're in NYC you can get a "sneak peak" of both the song and the video on Saturday, May 28 at Main Drag Music in Williamsburg from 1-7 PM in their events space. You will have to hand over your phone before going in, though.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Bushwick#Maria Hernandez Park#The Sunset Club
PIX11

Three Take 5 tickets worth over $19K sold in New York State

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that three top-prize winning tickets were sold for Take 5 drawings on May 25. There were two winning tickets sold for the May 25 Take 5 evening drawing, one was sold in Brooklyn and the other was sold in Elmhurst. The winning numbers of the drawing […]
BROOKLYN, NY
vnexplorer.net

JUSTICE STORY: Murder of a Brooklyn doctor was result of duel to the death

The body had been lying on a barren stretch of cold ground overnight when a Brooklyn man taking an early Sunday stroll in the park spotted it from yards away and ran home to call the cops. NYPD detectives surround the body of Dr. Joseph T. Loughlin, a Flatbush surgeon,...
musictimes.com

Pete Rock Echoes NYC Mayor Adams, Calls Drill Rap Music 'Trash'

Drill rap music has been in a huge debate recently. The genre has been questioned with rappers linked to alleged criminal chares and gang-related activities because of its violent lyricism that was believed to have translated into the artists' actions. New York City Mayor Eric Adams has expressed strong feelings...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
bkmag.com

Brooklyn’s newest hot comedy club is the back room at Kellogg’s Diner

On Wednesday night, in the “champagne room” of Kellogg’s Diner, a full slate of Brooklyn comics stood before about 75 people wolfing down pancakes, mozzarella sticks, and chicken souvlaki platters, transforming the normally low key, nearly 100-year-old restaurant into a rowdy night on the town. (Spoiler alert: there’s no champagne in the champagne room.)
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 6375 Broadway in North Riverdale, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 6375 Broadway, a seven-story residential building in North Riverdale, The Bronx. Designed by Marin Architects, the structure yields 65 residences and 36 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 23 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $61,715 to $187,330.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man shoves teen in traditional Jewish garb in Brooklyn, police say

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenager dressed in traditional Jewish garb was attacked in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. The 18-year-old victim was walking along Park Avenue near Spencer Street when a man said “Am going to get rid of all you Jews” during an unsuccessful attempt to punch him with a closed fist, authorities […]
BROOKLYN, NY
vnexplorer.net

NYC cop killer arrested for nearly blinding girlfriend in Brooklyn

A paroled cop killer is back behind bars on charges he assaulted and nearly blinded his girlfriend, authorities said. Steven Chirse, 64, was arrested Monday for allegedly beating up his much younger girlfriend in Brooklyn — two years after he was released from prison, where he served 36 years for murdering off-duty cop Angelo Brown during a robbery in 1984.
BROOKLYN, NY
Eater

Brooklyn’s Family-Friendly Restaurants Are Upping Their Cocktail Game

A handful of family-friendly restaurants are upping their cocktail menus, offering a glimpse of what a night out for drinks — with kids — might look like this summer. According to Vine Pair, Patti Ann’s, that blooming onion restaurant in Prospect Heights, has turned to Andrew Zerrip — who does the drinks at Olmsted and Maison Yaki, two higher-end spots from the same team — to create its drinks menu. In Park Slope, kid-friendly Italian restaurant Pasta Louise has brought on Tim Miner, a veteran of cocktail hot spots Death & Co. and Long Island Bar, to oversee the drinks program at its newest outpost. Vine Pair reports that both spots are going for a sophisticated but pared-down cocktail list designed for parents splitting their attention between the menu and their children begging to watch another episode of “Bluey” on the iPad.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy