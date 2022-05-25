Punk Island moving to Brooklyn for 2022

Yeah Yeah Yeahs are releasing their first new single in nine years next week. "Spitting Off the Edge of the World" features Perfume Genius, and is their first taste of their new for Secretly Canadian. The song will be out June 1, but if you're in NYC you can get a "sneak peak" of both the song and the video on Saturday, May 28 at Main Drag Music in Williamsburg from 1-7 PM in their events space. You will have to hand over your phone before going in, though.

