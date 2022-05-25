Punk Island moving to Brooklyn for 2022

A handful of family-friendly restaurants are upping their cocktail menus, offering a glimpse of what a night out for drinks — with kids — might look like this summer. According to Vine Pair, Patti Ann’s, that blooming onion restaurant in Prospect Heights, has turned to Andrew Zerrip — who does the drinks at Olmsted and Maison Yaki, two higher-end spots from the same team — to create its drinks menu. In Park Slope, kid-friendly Italian restaurant Pasta Louise has brought on Tim Miner, a veteran of cocktail hot spots Death & Co. and Long Island Bar, to oversee the drinks program at its newest outpost. Vine Pair reports that both spots are going for a sophisticated but pared-down cocktail list designed for parents splitting their attention between the menu and their children begging to watch another episode of “Bluey” on the iPad.
Comments / 0