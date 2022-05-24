ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit, WA

SimulATE Spring Video Sessions: The Food Web3 Summit

By Michael Wolf
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Earlier this month, SimulATE Spring convened the leaders pioneering in food & web3....

thespoon.tech

Front Of House Takes an NFT Program to Smaller Restaurants

If you’ve ever taken home a souvenir menu or ashtray from your favorite restaurant, you will understand the role NFTs play in the hospitality industry. The same goes for attending a restaurant theme night or local pop-up of a new dining establishment. As Front of House (FOH) co-founder Phil Toronto eloquently puts it, a restaurant establishing a successful NFT strategy is “a beautiful merging of the digital and physical experience.”
RESTAURANTS
Announcing The Spoon Fall Event Series

We are very excited to be announcing The Spoon’s slate of events for 2022 (and January 2023). The Spoon’s event series in 2022 includes the new innovator and startup-focused SKS Invent, our first in-person event exclusively for leaders & changemakers called The Spoon Food Tech Leader’s Forum, and finally, the CES’s Food Tech Conference & Exhibition powered by the Spoon in January 2023.
SEATTLE, WA
Meet the Experts and Innovators Inside the Foodverse and Web3

Our second virtual event looking at the intersection of food, restaurants, agriculture and all things Web3 starts today. SimulATE Spring Summit will tackle the impact of Web3 on the food, restaurant, agriculture and CPG industries and talk to experts and entrepreneurs in the space, including:. Learn why NFTs and Web3...
AGRICULTURE
Yep, It Looks Like Brightloom is Powering Starbucks’ NFT Initiative

Back when we first heard that Starbucks was heading into the NFT business, I suspected a company helping them get there was a startup called Brightloom. The reasons were pretty straightforward: Not only is Brightloom is effectively a carveout of Starbucks former digital business AND Brightloom’s CEO Adam Brotman is the former of head Starbucks digital, but there’s also the fact that Howard Schultz namechecked Brotman at the employee town hall where the subject first came up.
BUSINESS
City
Summit, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
Wavemaker Launches Wing Zone Labs, a Roboticized Rethink of The Popular Chicken Wing Franchise

Today Wavemaker Labs and Wing Zone announced the launch of Wing Zone Labs, a roboticized rethink of the popular chicken wing franchise. Under the franchise agreement, Wavemaker will have exclusive rights to the Southern California region and has plans to open up to twenty locations in the coming years. According to the announcement, the new Wing Zone Labs will “focus on driving innovation for the company, helping Wing Zone restaurants unlock their full potential with end-to-end automation.”
LIFESTYLE
#Web3#Spring Video Sessions#Simulate Spring#Cpg#Ag
Basil Street Pizza Taking Final Bids For Assets to Pizza Robot Business

Back in mid-April, The Spoon first started getting tips that Basil Street Pizza was looking for a buyer. When we emailed the maker of automated pizza-making kiosks, the auto-responder we got back was essentially a for-sale sign: “Thanks for your message. Basil Street Cafe is currently seeking qualified individuals or groups interested in acquiring company assets. If you are interested in purchasing assets of the company, please contact it’s Chief Restructuring Officer, Jeff Klemp”
ECONOMY
With Foodtech Bridge, Green Circle Capital Highlights the NYC-Israel Food Tech Connection

Food tech might not be the first thing you associate New York City or Israel with, but Green Circle Capital Partners, a boutique investment firm specializing in natural product brands and food tech, is on a mission to change that. Last month, I joined investors, startups, academics, industry enthusiasts, and commercial partners from the United States and Israel at the Cornell Tech campus for the Green Circle NY-Israel Foodtech Bridge Conference.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Change Foods Says Its Alt-Cheese Has A Market Beyond Plant-Based Consumers

As the name infers, Change Foods is poised to take on the world of cheese and go beyond today’s plant-based offerings and craft a cheddar or mozzarella that is identical in taste to a dairy-based product. The trick, company founder and CEO David Bucca believes, is the replication of casein, a dairy protein, that gives the cheese its signature flavor.
INDUSTRY
DoorDash Opens Ghost Kitchen in Brooklyn, Serving Up Little Caesars, MilkBar & More

When DoorDash opened the first DoorDash Kitchen in California back in 2019, we speculated when they’d be expanding their ghost kitchen business beyond their home state. As it turns out, that answer is almost three years as the company opens its first location on the east coast. The latest location will be in Brooklyn, where the delivery company will partner up with five restaurants to offer menus for the delivery and take-out location. The restaurant partners for what DoorDash is calling a “delivery-forward food hall” are DOMODOMO, Kings Co Imperial, Pies ‘n’ Thighs, moonbowls, and Little Caesars. DoorDash Kitchens will also offer Birch Coffee and Milk Bar items, two popular NYC-founded chains.
BROOKLYN, NY
Entertainment
Technology
TV & Videos
Internet
Mill It Farms Finds A Plant-Based Whitespace in Alt-Buttermilk

As the name suggests, buttermilk was made from the cultured cream leftover from the butter-making process. Was, being the keyword. With little sacrifice in its taste, modern buttermilk is made through a fermentation process in which cultures are added to low-fat or whole-fat milk. The result is a versatile product that is not only a popular beverage but a key ingredient in salad dressings, baked goods, pancakes, and a laundry list of other food.
AGRICULTURE
Eat Just’s GOOD Meat Lines Up Partners to Scale Up Cultivated Meat Production

The great cultivated meat scale-up has begun. Or, at the very least, the game plan for one of the industry’s most high-visibility players is finally coming into view. That startup is Eat Just, Inc., which has announced two significant partnerships for its Good Meat group, the company’s cultivated meat division, over the past week. The first partnership, announced last week, is with food/ag conglomerate ADM, which will partner with Eat Just to optimize the growth factors and nutrients in the cell culture growth media. According to the announcement, the two will work together to create a growth medium “for quality, cost and volume.”
AGRICULTURE
The Food Robot Roundup: A Robot Chef Finds Its Taste Buds

In this week’s food robot roundup, a robot gets its taste buds, delivery robot legislation marches forward and the impact of robots on jobs on college campuses. Researchers at the University of Cambridge have trained a robot “chef” to taste food at different stages of the chewing process and evaluate the taste to become better cooks. A probe attached to a robot arm acts like a saltiness sensor which the robot used to “taste” the dish as researchers varied the number of tomatoes, saltiness, and texture of the egg. The robot then tasted nine different variations of scrambled eggs and tomatoes at 3 different stages of the chewing process and then produced taste maps of each dish. In order to recreate the chewing experience, researchers used a blender to process the food. The robot was able to produce taste maps for each stage of the chewing process to better understand the flavor profile of the dish and assess the saltiness of the dish more quickly and accurately.
ENGINEERING
Seattle, WA
ABOUT

The Spoon provides daily reporting and insight into the food tech revolution. We talk to the innovators, disruptors and creators helping to reinvent food, cooking and the kitchen and bring those conversations to you in the form of interviews, deep dive analysis, newsletters, podcasts and videos

 https://thespoon.tech/

