SimulATE Spring Video Sessions: The Food Web3 Summit

In this week’s food robot roundup, a robot gets its taste buds, delivery robot legislation marches forward and the impact of robots on jobs on college campuses. Researchers at the University of Cambridge have trained a robot “chef” to taste food at different stages of the chewing process and evaluate the taste to become better cooks. A probe attached to a robot arm acts like a saltiness sensor which the robot used to “taste” the dish as researchers varied the number of tomatoes, saltiness, and texture of the egg. The robot then tasted nine different variations of scrambled eggs and tomatoes at 3 different stages of the chewing process and then produced taste maps of each dish. In order to recreate the chewing experience, researchers used a blender to process the food. The robot was able to produce taste maps for each stage of the chewing process to better understand the flavor profile of the dish and assess the saltiness of the dish more quickly and accurately.

