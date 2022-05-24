ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City West, AZ

Barbara Ann Sorensen

Buckeye Independent
Buckeye Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gbopQ_0fp85vlN00

Barbara of Sun City West, AZ, passed away on May 13, 2022 at the age of 88. She was born February 27, 1934 in Gove, Kansas to parents Chris and Naomi Wyckoff. Barbara is survived by her loving husband of forty years, Gary, her three children and two step-children. Ron Edwards Jr., Francine Edwards, Brenda[Leonard] Hanson, Serena[Larry] Sorensen and Gary[Alicia] Sorensen Jr. Barbara is also survived by nine grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, brother J.B. Wyckoff and many loving relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held in Wallowa, OR. this summer and a celebration of life in Sun City West, AZ. in the fall. Dates to be determined.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Arizona State
Arizona Obituaries
City
Sun City West, AZ
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbara Ann
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Buckeye Independent

Buckeye Independent

Buckeye, AZ
146
Followers
809
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source covering the town of Buckeye, Arizona, the people and places that make it one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/buckeye-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy