Communities in southeast Louisiana are among those struggling the most to pay monthly electricity bills, overburdened by the cost of energy, according to federal data. In New Orleans and East Baton Rouge Parish combined, about 150,000 residents live in areas with what the federal government considers to be a “high energy burden,” according to data compiled by the U.S. Department of Energy. A household’s energy burden is determined by how much of the gross household income is spent on energy costs. Spending 6% or more of annual income on energy is considered high.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO