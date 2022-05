If you ever took the time to look around your home, you'd find that there are plenty of unsung heroes. There are tons of items and design elements that we use day in and day out but never seem to give a second thought. Truth be told, the only time we ever think about some of these items is when something goes wrong. Door hardware is precisely one of those things. These items grant us access to our homes and into every nook and cranny of our home.

