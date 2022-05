Much like a driver speeding through a yellow light, the New York City Council called an emergency meeting Thursday morning and passed a “home rule message” requesting that state legislators pass a bill that would expand the use of automated speed cameras in the five boroughs. That law would repeal time limits on when the speed cameras can operate, letting them catch fast drivers 24/7. Currently cameras don’t give out speeding tickets on weekends, or on weekdays between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. – the hours when most fatal car crashes happen. The City Council’s SLR 0006-2022 gives the state Legislature the go-ahead to pass S5602B/A10438, which also extends the speed camera program until July 1, 2025. It’s currently set to expire in a month.

