Ravalli County, MT

Bitterroot Forest Welcomes Memorial Day Weekend

By Steve Fullerton
 3 days ago
Some of the Memorial Day weekend tips from the Bitterroot National Forest are different this year. The traditional opening kickoff of summer camping comes with it some incredibly sharp weather changes, as spring and winter seasons seem to still be fighting for dominance. The temperatures are starting to warm...

Pitchin’ a Tent in the Bitterroot

Even with the oddly cold weather this spring, the Bitterroot National Forest has opened almost all their campgrounds for the summer season. Of course, the demand for those beautiful sites is at an all-time high, with many people discovering Montana. You can get a camping spot two ways - first-come...
High Water Can Be Dangerous in Forests

Make no mistake - we're in "high water" season in Montana and Idaho. In fact, Idaho's Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests have two washouts from the fast-moving, swollen creeks. A portion of the Pierce Superior Road (FS Road 250) is washed out along the Orogrande Creek (photo above). The washout is...
12 Best Things To Do During A Long Weekend In Beautiful Whitefish, Montana

My husband and I often want to get away from our busy lives in Missoula, Montana, but like many people, we don’t always have time for an extended vacation. Our perfect solution is a fun and relaxing weekend in Whitefish, a picturesque mountain town in the Flathead Valley about a 3-hour drive north of Missoula.
Bitterroot Trails Get Essential Help from Volunteers

Each year, you can find a dedicated group of volunteers maintaining the miles of trails in the Bitterroot National Forest. And, they're at it again this year with their first project this weekend. The heavily used Coyote Coulee Trail #127 and #511 south of Hamilton will be the site of...
Where Are the Best Places to Park in Missoula?

The summer season is just around the corner, meaning more to do outside, more people visiting Missoula, and —unfortunately— fewer parking spots. Here are some tips on the best parking in town from a native Missoulian. The Wilma. Oh concert season, how we’ve missed you. But we haven’t...
Florence neighborhood on black bear alert

When Roger and Sharon DiBrito heard from their neighbors Tony and Linda Neumayer that they had spotted a black bear with a radio collar in their backyard, it didn’t take long for the DiBritos to arrange a Carlton Creek Wildlife Corridor Neighborhood meeting at their home. Guests of honor at the meeting were the Bitterroot Valley’s newest Fish, Wildlife and Parks Bear Conflict Technician for Region 2, Bruce Montgomery, and Jessica Reyes, Wildlife Program Biologist for Wind River Institute, and her Karelian Bear dog named Joni. Several neighbors showed up as well. The neighborhood is located in the wooded river bottom northeast of Florence and has a large amount of wildlife traffic of all kinds, including deer, turkeys, mountain lions, moose and an occasional bear. The turkeys can be a bother, but the lions and bears are a more serious concern.
Favorite Missoula Brewery Unveils “Say Gay” Pride Launch Party

Missoula Pride is just around the corner and we've rounded up a ton of information on different events that will be happening over Pride Weekend. You want to know everything about the Pride Parade and Street Party? We've got you covered. Want details about the Paddleheads Pride Night game and tailgate party? We've got that too. Need info about some live body painting going down at Monk's Bar in Missoula? Guess what - it's all right here.
Handy Schedule of Missoula’s Memorial Day Wreath Ceremonies

Organizer Susan Campbell Reneau proudly boasts (rightfully so) that Missoula leads the nation in the number of these. But this is not about keeping score or being the best. Suffice it to say that Missoula does an awesome job of honoring its veterans. And we simply wanted to make sure you have a comprehensive list of what is happening Memorial Day, as a guide for you to honor veterans that have gone before you and affected you in some way.
Adorable Elk Calf Rescued by Missoula Firefighters in New Mexico

As some like to complain about the cold and wet spring we have had so far, just stop to think that wildfire season will be here before you know it. Soon you will be praying for cold and wet when the smoke starts to settle in the valley. As we enjoy the smoke-free air in Montana, firefighters are hard at work battling wildfire flames in New Mexico.
Famous C-47 ‘Miss Montana’ Will Fly Over Corvallis Parade

It's a small parade, but a huge crowd! The Bitterroot Valley's Corvallis Memorial Day Parade is Monday, May 30, hosted by the Corvallis American Legion Post 91 and Auxiliary Unit 91. The parade Monday morning will include a special appearance in the sky by World War II C-47 "Miss Montana." And the famous aircraft will be letting loose some parachutists.
Wow! Missoula’s El Cazador Will Close After Almost 30 Years

Too often we share stories about a Missoula business announcing its closure and leaving customers without their favorite establishment. And it's even worse when it's a restaurant! It's definitely no fun to have your favorite place here one day and gone the next. Those cravings never go away! So while news of El Cazador closing their downtown location might be shocking, it's a bit easier to swallow since we'll still be able to enjoy a meal at their other location on South Avenue.
Bitterroot National Forest Timber Sale Begins

A 350-acre timber sale has started in the Bitterroot National Forest. The Piquett Creek timber sale will start harvesting next week, with work to continue through the summer, into October, according to Joni Lubke of the Bitterroot Forest. The work will be done by Sun Mountain Lumber of Deer Lodge....
Missoula Business Puts the FUN in Fundraiser for First Responders

Without actually doing it for a living, there's no way to really grasp the stress that comes with being a first responder. And various events over the last few years haven't exactly made it less challenging for members of our police forces and fire departments. With that in mind, here's a great event that everyone can get behind! Lookout Throwing Company in Missoula has an upcoming fundraiser that will help with the purchase of resources that address the challenges faced by first responders.
Top Hat Food Menu for KettleHouse Amphitheater’s 2022 Season

A peek at the calendar shows that we're under a week to go until concert season kicks into gear at KettleHouse Amphitheater. It can be easy to forget how blessed we are to have such an awesome live music venue right in our own backyard. We truly are lucky to be able to see amazing acts in an intimate setting and be surrounded by great scenery. And another bonus that comes with seeing a show at the KettleHouse Amphitheater is the selection of food items at the concession stands.
Bitterroot Chamber of Commerce Says ‘Good Job!’

The annual Bitterroot Valley Chamber of Commerce award winners for the past year were presented at the organization's Spring Banquet at Hamilton's Bitterroot River Inn on May 21. Taking the top honor for "Business of the Year" was the Ravalli Fun Center, owned by Dasha and Knut Holestad. They've taken...
Expect Johnsrud Park Area Road Construction Delays All Summer

One of the most popular river areas in Missoula County for fishing, swimming, boating and general, uh, mirth, may not be as easy to access this summer. Western Montana recreation enthusiasts of all ages are familiar with Johnsrud Park, hidden from Highway 200 along the Blackfoot River, between Bonner and Potomac. A Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks overview of its amenities says that Johnsrud is a state fishing access site with restrooms and drinking water. Fishing and boating may be enjoyed on the Blackfoot River. There is a boat launch for carry-in launching only. Non-motorized watercraft only is allowed for the Blackfoot River and its tributaries. Johnsrud also includes a day use shelter, horseshoe pits, volleyball court, and baseball diamond.
