“Tim in Billings” Almost Made Bongino’s Show, Here’s His Question

Are you someone that loves trying new breakfast spots? Then we got you covered. Here is a list of TripAdvisor’s top-rated breakfast spots on Billings. Number one is Stella’s Kitchen & Bakery in downtown Billings. This restaurant has served classic American breakfasts for over 40 years and is connected to the Best Western Clocktower Inn. Stella’s has been rated “readers choice” of the best Billings breakfast for thirteen years in a row. Their full bakery has a delicious assortment of pies, breads, and pastries with plenty of lunch options as well. Stella’s Kitchen & Bakery is open Monday through Saturday from 5:30 am – 3:00 pm and Sundays from 6:30-1:00 pm. They also offer catering services for special events.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO