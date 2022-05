It was like something out of a Mr. Smith Goes to Washington. Top Texas Republicans, including Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and Speaker of the Texas House Dade Phelan gathered on stage for a press conference about the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that left 21 dead, 19 of them children. As Abbott passed the microphone to Patrick, the governor’s Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke strode to the stage and called out “this is on you.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO