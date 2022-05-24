A Euphoric Couple! Olivia Jade and Jacob Elordi are Dating After Keeping Romance Casual

After months of keeping things casual while getting to know each other, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi are dating, Life and Style can confirm. Us Weekly was first to break the news on Tuesday, May 24.

The beauty influencer, 22, and the Euphoria star, 24, were first spotted grabbing coffee together in December 2021, and have been photographed together on numerous occasions since then. They were most recently seen at a Los Angeles dog park enjoying a day out with his golden retriever, Layla, on May 10, while Olivia was photographed leaving Jacob's home carrying an overnight bag over her shoulder on the morning of Monday, May 23.

Olivia split from longtime boyfriend Jackson Guthy in August 2021 after more than two years together. Jacob dated model Kaia Gerber from September 2020 through November 2021. Within a month of their breakup, the Kissing Booth actor and Olivia were first seen out together. In December 2021, sources told Us Weekly that the pair were “enjoying hanging out together” and that they “have been on some dates” while “keeping it casual.”

Even after Jacob and Kaia split , he looked back fondly on their relationship. “She handles herself wonderfully publicly,” he told Men’s Health in November 2021, adding that he “learned so much” from Kaia “about how to handle” life in the spotlight. “[She taught me] how to deal with it and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?”

Kaia was the one who first confirmed her romance with the acting hunk in a May 2021 Vogu e interview, where she confessed that she was in a “ safe, steady relationship ” that helped her realize the “possibilities of love.” She told the publication, “Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone.”

Like Jacob, Kaia's love life bounced back quickly as well. She began dating actor Austin Butler in late 2021, and the pair made their relationship red carpet official at the March 2022 W Magazine's annual Best Performances event. The brunette beauty and the Elvis star most recently shared a sweet moment together at the 2022 Met Gala on May 2. Though they walked the steps at the event separately, the two shared a sweet kiss at the top of the stairs before heading inside the gala.