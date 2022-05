A crowd of about 30 participants and spectators gathered at the Humane Society of Warren County’s (HSWC) Julia Wagner Animal Shelter at 1 p.m. on a beautiful late spring afternoon, Sunday, May 29, for the first annual Dogs of War and Law Enforcement K-9 team event at the new Dogs of War Garden of Remembrance on the shelter grounds. Now if you’ve attended previous Memorial Day events over the past decade at either the downtown Front Royal Gazebo-Village Commons area or Warren County Courthouse lawn, you may be thinking “This isn’t the first Memorial Day Dogs of War remembrance here” – and you’re correct.

WARREN COUNTY, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO