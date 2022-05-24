ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Contract sheds light about what one company's unarmed security cards are tasked with doing to keep CTA safe

By Tara Molina
 5 days ago

Contract sheds light on one company's unarmed security guards now patrolling CTA 03:37

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As crime in the Chicago Transit Authority system continues to spike, the city is shelling out big bucks for unarmed security guards it has added to the transit system to try to fight it.

The total figure is $71 million for one of the security companies with which the CTA is working.

CBS 2's Tara Molina got her hands on the contract, and we finally got some information on requirements, training, and what those unarmed security guards are supposed to be doing - with questions still lingering about how effective they've been at making the CTA any safer .

The city has entered into a three-year contract with Monterrey Security Consultants for that pretty penny. It was signed, sealed, and made official on April 4.

This is the full contract:

This is the ordinance authorizing the contract:

Thanks to public records requests, we got our hands on this and answers to some of the questions the city and the CTA have refused to address for weeks.

We know 200 to 220 unarmed guards are on the system seven days a week, as they work to get to 300 on patrol daily.

We've learned the goal is to "provide highly visible deterrent force," with those guards working four- to eight-hour shifts - covering about 50 different unlisted posts on the CTA.

The security guards are making between $13.50 to $14.30 an hour, and are required to be at least 21, read and write English, and have a high school degree or equivalent.

We have been told more guards are being trained.

We are also now finally getting a look at those training requirements. Guards have to complete a 20-hour basic training course, hold a valid employee registration card, get training in interpersonal relationship skills, and spend a day taking a "Rapid Transit Right-Of-Way Safety Tour session."

The contract is clear - the guards have to wear safety vests, like we've seen, and "must be attentive and alert at all times during shift."

No phones are allowed on the job.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ySu77_0fp7uS4z00
Contract details what unarmed security guards are doing on the CTA 02:23

The guards are working in teams - defined as groups of two – though we have seen them working in much larger groups. That was something the CTA wouldn't address when asked.

As for exactly what they're tasked with? Guards are told to report all crimes to police; report any suspicious activity, packages, or emergencies; and check in and out with a CTA employee when they're on a train or bus.

Their job is preventing theft, vandalism, and destruction of CTA property, and also preventing trespassers. They are also tasked with observing and detecting any unauthorized activity, and finally, "The Protection of CTA Employees, Passengers and Contractors from bodily harm or death."

Note that this information applies specifically to Monterrey Security Consultants. There are other subcontractors also providing the CTA with unarmed security guards.

We've asked the CTA if, to this day, guards have intervened or prevented violence. The CTA still has not addressed that question.

Molina reached the CTA with follow-up questions about the contract and the security guards, and subcontractors currently working the system. There had not been a response as of late Tuesday.

CBS Chicago

Garage severely damaged in explosion in Wicker Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A garage was heavily damaged in an explosion and fire in Wicker Park late Friday. Early in the evening, Chicago firefighters were called to the scene in the 1700 block of West Pierce Avenue. The alley side of the garage was heavily damaged. Part of an adjacent garage also sustained damage. The cause and origin of the fire were under investigation late Friday. There was no word of injuries.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Funeral held for Seandell Holliday, 16, killed in chaotic gathering at Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mourners on Chicago's South Side wiped away tears Saturday at the funeral for the 16-year-old shot and killed in Millennium Park as city leaders search for ways to prevent more senseless gun violence. As people shuffled into the services, they said they went to remember a young man with big dreams whose life ended too soon. But they also went to share a message becuase they do not want to attend another teenager's funeral. Seandell Holliday's friends and family celebrated his life with not just memories but also melodies. It is fitting as Holliday was a drummer who hoped to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man injured after scooter hit "baseball-sized" pothole in Chicago agrees to $600,000 settlement with city

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pothole will cost the city of Chicago $600,000, after a man badly hurt in a fall while riding a scooter agreed to settle his lawsuit against the city.In June of 2019, Eloy Scheunemann hurt his knee falling off an electric scooter when he ran over a baseball-sized pothole near Wood and Iowa streets in West Town, and needed several surgeries.His attorneys said the city was notified about the pothole a week before the accident and failed to fix it."The most important thing is that nothing like this ever happens to anyone else's spouse, sibling, friend or loved one," said Scheunemann's attorney, Bryant Greening. "Here's hoping for a safe, injury-free summer for anyone who chooses to ride an electric scooter."The proposed $600,000 settlement with the city still must be approved by the City Council.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Missing UIC Student Daniel Sotelo Found Dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After nearly a month, the search for Daniel Sotelo has ended. The missing University of Illinois Chicago graduate student has been found dead, according to a post by a family member on Facebook. Family did not reveal a cause of death, but the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Sotelo's body was found one mile offshore of Wilmette in Lake Michigan on May 22. The 26-year-old was days away from graduating from UIC with a master's degree. He disappeared on April 30 after being dropped off at a CTA station in the South Loop. His girlfriend, 22-year-old Natally Brookson, went missing that same day. Her body was found floating in Lake Michigan near Bryn Mawr on May 2. Investigators have still not determined her cause of death. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

