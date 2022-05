Lane Closures in Moss Bluff on US 171 Calcasieu River Bridge Starting June 1. On May 27, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that there will be lane closures on the northbound lanes of the US 171 Calcasieu River Bridge near Moss Bluff, beginning June 1, 2022, and expected to end June 9, 2022. Both left and right lanes will be affected. The lane closures will be alternating between lanes. Most closures are expected to occur at night and in the early morning, between the hours of 7 pm and 7 am.

MOSS BLUFF, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO