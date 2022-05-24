ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli Are Officially Dating After Months of Romance Rumors

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J3I6M_0fp7tkyy00
Olivia Jade and Jacob Elordi. Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

It’s official! Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli are dating, Us Weekly can confirm.

Zendaya! Kaia! Jacob Elordi’s Complete Dating History

Read article

The couple’s relationship status update comes five months after the Euphoria star, 24, and the social media influencer, 22, sparked romance rumors in December 2021 when they were photographed grabbing coffee together in Los Angeles.

“They both got out of relationships recently, so they’re not rushing into anything serious,” a source told Us at the time. The Kissing Booth actor split from Kaia Gerber the month prior, while the YouTuber called it quits with on-off boyfriend Jackson Guthy in August 2021.

“So far it’s going well and there’s sparks between them,” the insider added of Elordi and Giannulli’s romance, which has only heated up since then.

Earlier this month, the pair were spotted at an L.A. park with their dogs, smiling and talking while staying close together as they played with the pups.

Both stars’ love lives have made headlines in recent years. Elordi dated Kissing Booth costar Joey King from 2017 to August 2018. (Despite their split, the pair continued to work together on the Netflix franchise’s Kissing Booth sequels with the final installment releasing in August 2021.) In 2020, he moved on with his Euphoria costar Zendaya , though the two called it quits that same year. The following October, one month after sparking romance rumors with Gerber, 20, the Australia native and the model confirmed their relationship via social media.

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Read article

In June 2021, Gerber, the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber , gushed about the actor in an interview with Vogue .

“Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions,” she effused at the time. “Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone.”

Five months later, she and Elordi ended their relationship , Us confirmed at the time. Kaia has since started dating Elvis star Austin Butler , making their red carpet debut at the 2022 Met Gala earlier this month.

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jackson Guthy's Relationship Timeline

Read article

For her part, Giannulli was linked to Tyler Greenwald for two years before the former couple ended their relationship in 2018. She then dated Guthy, 26, on and off for years.

The Dancing With the Stars season 22 alum and the musician first split in May 2019, only to get back together that August. Two years later, they briefly broke up in early October 2021 but sparked reconciliation rumors later that month. Days prior to rekindling their romance, Giannulli was forced to shut down rumors that she and DWTS dance pro Val Chmerkovskiy were having an affair.

“I’m just going to be super blunt and straight up, and just say that Val and I are not hooking up. We’ve never hooked up,” the social media star shared via TikTok in October 2021. “This is a complete rumor; we are genuinely good friends and I adore his wife [ Jenna Johnson ].”

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Austin Might’ve Just Hinted at the Real Reason For His Split With Vanessa Amid His Romance With Kaia

Click here to read the full article. Breaking his silence. Austin Butler finally talked about Vanessa Hudgens after their breakup. The Elvis star talked to GQ about how the end of their relationship felt on his part. Austin expressed his feelings in his June 2022 GQ cover story on May 25, 2022. He offered a brief insight on how the breakup with The Princess Switch star affected him, telling the magazine, “Life is full of changes, and you’ve got to find a way to constantly be evolving and growing.” The actor’s comments came ahead of his appearance at Cannes for the premiere...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Austin Butler finally addresses Vanessa Hudgens breakup 2 years later

Austin Butler finally broke his silence on his breakup with Vanessa Hudgens, more than two years after they called it quits. “Life is full of changes,” the “Elvis” star said in his June 2022 GQ cover story, published Wednesday. “You’ve got to find a way to constantly be evolving and growing,” he continued. Butler, 30, and Hudgens, 33, dated from 2011 to 2020, ending their nearly decade-long romance in January of that year. The “High School Musical” star previously dated her co-star Zac Efron and moved on with MLB player Cole Tucker in December 2020. Butler, for his part, was spotted with model Kaia Gerber...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
August, CA
SheKnows

Cindy Crawford's Daughter Kaia Gerber Is a Statuesque Stunner Dripping in Silver on the Met Gala Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Met Gala is well underway and we’ve already seen so many great looks. Stars like Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, who are two of this year’s co-chairs, totally ruled the red carpet, and don’t even get us started on some of the incredible designs that made their red carpet debut. Plus, a number of famous celebrity kids hit the Met Gala red carpet with total confidence and poise. Among the dazzling gowns we’ve seen this evening, Cindy Crawford’s lookalike daughter Kaia Gerber fashioned a gorgeous Alexander McQueen dress that...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Brooke Shields’ 18-Year-Old Daughter Rowan Was Her Mom’s Mini-Me on the White House Correspondents’ Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. It seems like practically anyone and everyone in Hollywood made their way to the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner red carpet on Saturday, April 30. Famous stars like Martha Stewart, and even Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson posed for photos on the big night. But one duo we simply couldn’t get enough of was Brooke Shields and her 18-year-old daughter, Rowan Francis Henchy. As soon as they arrived on the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner red carpet, Shields and her mini-me daughter totally stole the show. The longtime model was positively beaming while posing...
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Heidi Klum's daughter Leni wore one of her dresses from 1998 to prom

Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Heidi Klum's daughter Leni, who searched her mother's closet to find her prom dress. The 18-year-old posted a series of photos on Instagram Monday wearing a strapless knee-length black dress belonging to her supermodel mom. "Prom night in mamas dress," she wrote...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Joey King
Person
Kaia Gerber
Person
Jacob Elordi
Person
Jenna Johnson
Person
Rande Gerber
Person
Cindy Crawford
Person
Olivia Jade Giannulli
Person
Zendaya
Person
Olivia Jade
Person
Jackson Guthy
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Dances in Hidden Heels at Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Party With North West

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian and her extensive family celebrate Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding on Saturday. The colorful after-party was captured by Kim and her 8-year-old daughter North West on their shared TikTok account. With phone in hand, West recorded her family dancing to music and fooling around while colorful lights and music filled the background. Kim made multiple appearances in the video, waving to her daughter, dancing and smiling. @kimandnorth ♬ We Are Family (1995 Remaster) – Sister Sledge Kardashian wore a black turtleneck jumpsuit underneath a crystal-embellished top and matching shorts....
MUSIC
Distractify

Looks Like Sugar Bear Has a New Girlfriend — Who Is His Sweet New Lady?

Well it's official, Sugar Bear has found a new lady a mere four months after his divorce from Jennifer Lamb. We're not here to judge his relationship patterns but he does seem to give himself very little breathing room between gals. Sugar Bear, you need to know yourself before you can know anyone else! That's just dating 101. Speaking of knowing someone, let's meet Sugar Bear's sweet...heart.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Meg Ryan fans in disbelief as she announces movie comeback after 7 years with Christmas romcom

Meg Ryan fans have been left excited after the actor announced her movie comeback.The star of films including When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail is returning to not only star in but to direct a new romantic comedy.She will appear in the film, titled What Happens Later, alongside X-Files star David Duchovny, and, according to Variety, it will put an “evolved and nostalgic” spin on the genre.Ryan announced the project by sharing a picture of the poster on her Instagram page. She captioned it: “HERE WE GO.”It will be her first film since 2015’s...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumor#Youtuber
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise’s Ex-Wives: Everything To Know About His 3 Marriages To Katie, Nicole, & Mimi

Tom Cruise has been a popular actor for decades. He’s appeared in classics like Top Gun and Jerry Maguire, but he’s also been a part of the massively popular Mission: Impossible film franchise. While he got famous through his many movie appearances, Tom’s personal life has long been a public interest, from his relationships to his family. Throughout his life, the 59-year-old actor has been married to three different women. Find out more about who his exes are and what his relationships with them were like!
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Shaunie O'Neal Is Married! Basketball Wives Star Weds Pastor Keion Henderson in Anguilla Ceremony

The Basketball Wives star officially tied the knot with her pastor fiancé in a tropical island ceremony on Saturday, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm. Nearly 200 guests were in attendance at the Anguilla wedding, which was held at the Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club. The romantic outdoor ceremony took place on the golf course's 10th hole, with the bride entering as singer Yolanda Adams performed. The bride's three sons walked her down the aisle to meet her now-husband.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Big Brother’s Bayleigh Dayton Is Pregnant, Expecting 1st Child With Chris ‘Swaggy C’ Williams Following 2018 Miscarriage

Rainbow baby! Big Brother’s Bayleigh Dayton is pregnant with her and husband Chris “Swaggy C” Williams’ first child after suffering a miscarriage in 2018. “My BIRTHDAY GIFT this year is EXTRA SPECIAL,” the 29-year-old pregnant star wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, May 25. “Being a mom is all I’ve wanted for as long as I […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

142K+
Followers
17K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy