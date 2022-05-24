Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli Are Officially Dating After Months of Romance Rumors

Olivia Jade and Jacob Elordi. Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

It’s official! Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli are dating, Us Weekly can confirm.

The couple’s relationship status update comes five months after the Euphoria star, 24, and the social media influencer, 22, sparked romance rumors in December 2021 when they were photographed grabbing coffee together in Los Angeles.

“They both got out of relationships recently, so they’re not rushing into anything serious,” a source told Us at the time. The Kissing Booth actor split from Kaia Gerber the month prior, while the YouTuber called it quits with on-off boyfriend Jackson Guthy in August 2021.

“So far it’s going well and there’s sparks between them,” the insider added of Elordi and Giannulli’s romance, which has only heated up since then.

Earlier this month, the pair were spotted at an L.A. park with their dogs, smiling and talking while staying close together as they played with the pups.

Both stars’ love lives have made headlines in recent years. Elordi dated Kissing Booth costar Joey King from 2017 to August 2018. (Despite their split, the pair continued to work together on the Netflix franchise’s Kissing Booth sequels with the final installment releasing in August 2021.) In 2020, he moved on with his Euphoria costar Zendaya , though the two called it quits that same year. The following October, one month after sparking romance rumors with Gerber, 20, the Australia native and the model confirmed their relationship via social media.

In June 2021, Gerber, the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber , gushed about the actor in an interview with Vogue .

“Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions,” she effused at the time. “Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone.”

Five months later, she and Elordi ended their relationship , Us confirmed at the time. Kaia has since started dating Elvis star Austin Butler , making their red carpet debut at the 2022 Met Gala earlier this month.

For her part, Giannulli was linked to Tyler Greenwald for two years before the former couple ended their relationship in 2018. She then dated Guthy, 26, on and off for years.

The Dancing With the Stars season 22 alum and the musician first split in May 2019, only to get back together that August. Two years later, they briefly broke up in early October 2021 but sparked reconciliation rumors later that month. Days prior to rekindling their romance, Giannulli was forced to shut down rumors that she and DWTS dance pro Val Chmerkovskiy were having an affair.

“I’m just going to be super blunt and straight up, and just say that Val and I are not hooking up. We’ve never hooked up,” the social media star shared via TikTok in October 2021. “This is a complete rumor; we are genuinely good friends and I adore his wife [ Jenna Johnson ].”