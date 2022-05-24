2 Louisiana Men Arrested for Allegedly Operating a Vessel While Intoxicated

Louisiana Driver Sentenced to 30 Years in Connection with Hit-and-Run Crash that Killed a Construction Worker. Louisiana – Brady Ortego, a 44 year old construction worker, was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Hale Boggs Bridge (I-310) on January 14, 2021, when he was struck by a vehicle and his body was thrown into the Mississippi River. Hunter Johnson, 23, was apprehended following a thorough investigation. Johnson was sentenced to 30 years in the Louisiana Department of Corrections on May 25, 2022 for vehicular homicide. The sentence is divided into 18 years in prison and 12 years of supervision following release. In addition, he was sentenced to 5 years in the Louisiana Department of Corrections for obstruction of justice. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently as a result of a plea agreement reached between the State of Louisiana and the defendant. On February 9, 2022, he pled guilty to both charges.

