ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

2 Louisiana Men Arrested for Allegedly Operating a Vessel While Intoxicated

Calcasieu Parish News
Calcasieu Parish News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

2 Louisiana Men Arrested for Allegedly Operating a Vessel While Intoxicated. On May 24, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that on May 21, two men were arrested for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) in the parishes of St. Mary and St. Martin in...

calcasieu.info

Comments / 4

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Multiple Wildlife Violations Including Taking Alligators from Areas not Authorized

Louisiana Man Arrested for Multiple Wildlife Violations Including Taking Alligators from Areas not Authorized. Louisiana – On May 27, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that on May 16, 2022, enforcement agents arrested a Denham Springs man for alleged wildlife violations in Iberville Parish. Agents cited...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 617 Near LA 383

Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022, LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 617 south of Louisiana Highway 838. Prince L. Sparks, 77, of Monroe, was killed in the crash. According to the preliminary investigation, Sparks’ 2015 Nissan Sentra entered the roadway from a private driveway and failed to yield to a southbound 2013 Ford F-250. As a result, the Ford and Nissan collided.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 182

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 182. Louisiana – On May 28, 2022, shortly after 2:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 182 near Morristown Street. Bryan Lombas, 29, of Marrero, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. According to preliminary investigations, Lombas was driving east on LA Hwy 182 in a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe. For reasons still under investigation, Lombas traveled off the roadway to the right while in a left curve. He attempted to regain control of the Chevrolet by steering left, but overcorrected, causing the vehicle to rotate, cross the centerline, and exit to the left. The Chevrolet then flipped over and collided with nearby parked vehicles before coming to a stop on its roof.
MARRERO, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Pierre Part, LA
Morgan City, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Morgan City, LA
Pierre Part, LA
Crime & Safety
Calcasieu Parish News

4 Louisiana Men Sentenced for Stealing More Than 30 Firearms from a Licensed Gun Dealer

4 Louisiana Men Sentenced for Stealing More Than 30 Firearms from a Licensed Gun Dealer. Louisiana – On May 27, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that four men had been sentenced for their roles in the theft of 32 firearms from a gun dealer in Maurice, Louisiana. United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays sentenced the defendants as follows:
MAURICE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Speed a Suspected Factor in Fatal Motorcycle Crash on LA Hwy 1 that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man

Speed a Suspected Factor in Fatal Motorcycle Crash that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on May 27, 2022, that on May 26, 2022, shortly after 5:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 1, about 5 miles south of Louisiana Highway 3235. Ace Billiot, 42, of Golden Meadow, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana State Police searching for woman last seen Wednesday morning

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 69-year-old Walker woman last seen Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office identified the woman as Valencia “Judy” Pool. She is described by authorities as five-foot-seven, weighing 150 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. LPSO says she was wearing glasses, dark jeans, […]
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Ponchatoula Police arrest woman found with stolen vehicle, drugs

PONCHATOULA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ponchatoula Police Department has booked a Greenwell Springs woman after she was allegedly found with a stolen vehicle and drugs. The police received a call on Monday afternoon from a rental car company in Baton Rouge about a stolen vehicle that was pinging at an address on N. 12th Street in Ponchatoula. Officers verified that the vehicle was in fact stolen and was able to locate it at the given address.
PONCHATOULA, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
WDSU

Two Ponchatoula men accused of pointing a gun at people in front of Walmart, facing drug and gun charges

PONCHATOULA, La. — Ponchatoula police say two men are facing numerous gun and drug charges after an incident in front of the town's Walmart. Police Chief Bry Layrisson says this happened on May 18. A Walmart customer called around 7:30 p.m. reporting that two individuals in a car parked in front of the store were pointing guns at customers who were with their children.
PONCHATOULA, LA
WAFB

EBRSO arrests multiple juveniles in armed robberies, one still wanted

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) has arrested two juveniles in connection to armed robberies. According to a news release from EBRSO during the month of May, they have been investigating numerous armed robberies in the Gardere Lane area, in which it appeared the suspects were targeting Hispanic victims during the crimes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#City Police#Boating#Dwi
freightwaves.com

Punishment divergence grows as 2 more Louisiana accident scammers are sentenced

The divergence in sentence lengths for those who have pleaded guilty in the Louisiana staged accident scheme continues to grow. In the latest sentencing Thursday, both for individuals who were not masterminds of the plots but were passengers in cars that collided with commercial vehicles, one defendant received 17 months in jail. The second received three years of probation.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS 42

Truck crashes into Louisiana apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Members of the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to the scene of a crash overnight at Sherwood Meadows Dr. and North Harrells Ferry Rd. In the video, you can see that a truck appears to have crashed into Sherwood Meadows Apartments. This a developing story and there is no […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison for Credit Card Conspiracy and Identity Theft

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison for Credit Card Conspiracy and Identity Theft. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on May 26, 2022, that Lakisha Williams, 41, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced today to nine years in prison by U.S. District Judge Barry W. Ashe for charges stemming from her participation in a credit card fraud ring that operated in the New Orleans area. Williams had previously pleaded guilty to four counts of the third superseding indictment: conspiracy to commit access device fraud, possession of fifteen or more counterfeit or unauthorized access devices, possession of device-making equipment, and aggravated identity theft.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
stmarynow.com

Speeding stop results in arrest of murder suspect

A speeding stop by a St. Mary deputy near Berwick led to the arrest Tuesday of a man wanted on murder and attempted murder charges in New Orleans. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 28 complaints and made these arrests:
BERWICK, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Sentenced to 30 Years in Connection with Hit-and-Run Crash that Killed a Construction Worker

Louisiana Driver Sentenced to 30 Years in Connection with Hit-and-Run Crash that Killed a Construction Worker. Louisiana – Brady Ortego, a 44 year old construction worker, was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Hale Boggs Bridge (I-310) on January 14, 2021, when he was struck by a vehicle and his body was thrown into the Mississippi River. Hunter Johnson, 23, was apprehended following a thorough investigation. Johnson was sentenced to 30 years in the Louisiana Department of Corrections on May 25, 2022 for vehicular homicide. The sentence is divided into 18 years in prison and 12 years of supervision following release. In addition, he was sentenced to 5 years in the Louisiana Department of Corrections for obstruction of justice. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently as a result of a plea agreement reached between the State of Louisiana and the defendant. On February 9, 2022, he pled guilty to both charges.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy