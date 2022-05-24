ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Heat, Celtics now in a best-of-3 to decide the East title

By TIM REYNOLDS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OTcWd_0fp7sq8j00
1 of 5

MIAMI (AP) — Back. Forth. Back. Forth.

The Miami Heat want to see that pattern continue. The Boston Celtics hope to break that trend. And the team that prevails Wednesday night will be one game away from the NBA Finals.

The Eastern Conference finals has been nothing more than a series of mood swings, with matters set to resume with Game 5 on Wednesday in Miami. The top-seeded Heat and second-seeded Celtics are knotted up at two games apiece; the Heat rallied in the second half to take Game 1, Boston used a huge first-half run to respond and win Game 2, Miami answered back in Game 3 and the Celtics romped in Game 4.

“It’s not surprising,” Boston coach Ime Udoka said Tuesday. “Two teams that are always going to fight, not really beat themselves, give themselves a chance. I’ve known Miami and (Heat coach Erik Spoelstra) for a while now and that’s the epitome of who they are — toughness. Both teams have matched that energy coming off of losses, and now it’s our turn to react better to a win.”

The Celtics — even without defensive player of the year Marcus Smart, sidelined again, this time with a sprained ankle — left no doubt in Game 4, running out to an 18-1 lead to open the game and never coming close to giving up control.

Miami’s starters combined for 18 points in Game 4 — yes, combined, the lowest such total for a starting five in a playoff game in at least 40 years. The Heat were without Tyler Herro because of a groin issue, Jimmy Butler didn’t look right (though insisted he was) after missing half of Game 3 with knee soreness, and Kyle Lowry, Max Strus and P.J. Tucker combined to shoot 1 for 17.

It was ugly. But Spoelstra, somehow, still sees beauty in how the series has gone.

There hasn’t been a lead change since the first quarter of Game 2; Boston grabbed control of that game and never let go, Miami took a huge early lead in Game 3 and held on late but never ceded the lead entirely and the Celtics took a stranglehold on Game 4 from the opening seconds.

“What you’re looking at is a great series,” Spoelstra said. “It’s 2-2. You have to embrace that and come together, and hopefully this competition brings out the absolute best in all of us.”

Game 5s, in a tie series, are always swing games. When a series is knotted at 2-2, the Game 5 winner in a best-of-seven series ultimately prevails 82% of the time.

“It’s kind of like a new series,” Boston’s Jayson Tatum said. “Best of three.”

FOUL MOODS

Boston took 40 more free throws than Miami in Games 3 and 4 combined; the differential was 24 in Game 4 alone. The issue is aggression (or lack thereof), Butler said. “I think we have to be more of a forceful-type team, getting into the paint, not shying away from contact and playing from the inside out,” Butler said. “Whenever we do that and not shoot as many jumpers, we might get fouled a little bit.”

QUARTER SCORES

The Celtics have lost three quarters and two games in this series. Of the 16 quarters so far in this matchup, the Celtics have won nine and tied four others. The two quarters that hurt Boston the most are obvious: the third quarter of Game 1 (Miami winning 39-14 to turn that game around) and the first quarter of Game 3 (Miami winning 39-18 to set the tone for that win). The other quarter that the Heat won was meaningless, with Miami outscoring Boston 30-26 in the fourth of the Game 4 blowout.

2-2 HISTORY

The Heat are 9-6 all-time in best-of-seven series that are tied after four games, including 1-0 this season after beating Philadelphia in the East semifinals. The Celtics are 34-13 in best-of-sevens that are 2-2 going into Game 5, also 1-0 this season — after losing Game 5 to Milwaukee in the East semifinals but winning the final two games of that series.

ODDSMAKERS SAY

Boston is favored by 1.5 points in Game 5 as of Tuesday, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. That could change, of course, based on injury news and other variables. Miami is 4-1 outright as a home underdog this season and has been favored in 35 of its last 36 home games entering Wednesday.

INJURIES

The Heat are waiting to see if Herro can play in Game 5, and have been dealing with Butler (knee), Lowry (hamstring), Tucker (ankle), Strus (hamstring) and Gabe Vincent (hamstring) being at least mildly limited in recent games. Smart is still trying to get the soreness out of his sprained ankle, and Celtics center Robert Williams III — who has been slowed in this series by ongoing recovery from knee surgery — said he emerged from Game 4 without significant issues.

___

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Lakers legend James Worthy says Los Angeles 'refused to build' like the Grizzlies, Bucks and Celtics

The Los Angeles Lakers' season ended in disappointment after not only missing the playoffs, but getting excluded from the play-in round after finishing with a 33-49 record. Injuries certainly played a role as LeBron James played in just 56 games, while Anthony Davis was available for just 40 games. Then there was the failure of the Russell Westbrook experiment, an issue that may not get resolved in the offseason if the Lakers can't find a trade partner to take on his $47 million expiring contract, or if the two sides can't come to an agreement on a buyout.
All Hornets

Announcement: "All Hornets Podcast Network" Launched

We are thrilled to announce the launch of the "All Hornets Podcast Network", the first and only Hornets podcast network. This network is part of the All Hornets website which is a channel of Sports Illustrated. The new "All Hornets Podcast Network" will feature a single podcast feed but with ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Miami, FL
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1823 — A $20,000 match race between American Eclipse (representing The North) and Henry (representing The South) is held at Union Course, Long Island, N.Y. American Eclipse wins in two-of-three heats, after his original jockey, William Crafts, is replaced by Samuel Purdy before the second heat. The race, witnessed by 60,000 spectators, is the first to have been timed by split-second chronometers, which were imported for the event.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Kyle Lowry
The Hockey Writers

Fabian Wagner – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Linköping HC J20 (J20 Nationell) Central Scouting: 27th (EU Skaters) Fabian Wagner is the type of player that casts a spotlight on why scouting is an underappreciated labor. With 38 points in 43 games this season playing in Sweden, he was one of the most exciting players to watch at the J20 level. He possesses good hands which lead to good stickwork, and he’s not afraid to put both to work on any given shift. He has all the traits of a quality playmaker: he has good play recognition in the offensive zone, he can make plays in transition, and he has the ability to create time and space for himself and his teammates.
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

916K+
Followers
444K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy